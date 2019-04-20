Saturday will end much differently from how it began. The focus will be how Easter will wind up in South Jersey.
The line of storms forecasted over the past couple of days will be out of the region by 6 a.m.
Damaging gusts will be possible, and power outages will not be ruled out. The area of most concern will be in Cape May County and along the coast, closest to the strong jet of winds just a few thousand feet above our heads.
With driving rains and tropical downpours expected, the National Weather Service has extende…
Areas of roadway flooding will be present into the morning as well. Even after that line pushes out by 6 a.m., at the latest, additional rain showers or even storms will be present until 8 to 10 a.m. (lingering until midday along the shore).
In short, the morning is looking like a washout.
However, a cold front will pass during the morning.
Before it does, temperatures will peak for the day, likely in the 60s for many. Then, after it passes, temperatures will slowly fall as winds turn to the southeast, staying on the breezy side. A slot of dry air will work in, enough to bring some sunshine for our afternoon. If you have outdoor plans and can handle a wet ground, that will be the time to do it.
Saturday night will be fairly pleasant. Temperatures will be in the 50s, so just a light jacket will do. You will not need the umbrella.
That will bring us to Easter morning. Many practicing like to be outdoors for the spring holiday. Easter egg hunts, brunches and church services are among the activities where participants take advantage of the typically milder weather to be out, especially when it’s happening as late as it is this year.
This year, you could keep plans outside, but be prepared to head in. A mostly cloudy sky will be present as the center of a weakening low pressure moves overhead. In terms of rain, a shower will be possible at any point, but we do stay mostly dry. Expect at least 80 percent of the morning to be dry, and at least 60 percent of the afternoon. Temperatures will be at to just below seasonable. That means low 60s inland and mid-50s at the shore on a damp southeast wind.
Finally, we still will have areas of spotty minor stage coastal flooding for the Saturday and Sunday evening high tides. Only the most susceptible spots will have salt water on them up to a few inches. Still, do not drive through flooded roadways.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.