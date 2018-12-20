4 p.m. Thursday UPDATE: A coastal flood advisory will go into effect on Friday for South Jersey. The flood watch timing has also been shifted. The story has been adjusted to account for this.
A flood watch, wind advisory and coastal flood advisory will all be in effect for all of The Press' coverage region for parts of Thursday and Friday. In what has been the wettest year on record for many, what's another storm to South Jersey?
Flood Watch
A flood watch will be in effect from 12 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday for South Jersey.
Rain began on schedule early Thursday afternoon. A light to moderate rain will continue through the evening commute. Then, a break will be expected from about 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., earliest along the Delaware Bay. A steady rain will then begin back up afterwards.
Late Thursday night into Friday morning will be the brunt of the storm. A wind-swept rain (more on the wind later) will occur during this time. Pockets of roadway flooding, even more than the usual, will occur. A line of thunderstorms looks more likely, as unstable air moves in, bringing torrential rain locally.
Friday afternoon will see the rain slow down, but it will not be over yet. Rather, it will be off and on. This will continue through the p.m. hours, ending on Friday evening. There is an outside shot of the rain ending as a few snowflakes inland.
Rainfall totals of 1.50 to 2.50 inches of rain will be likely, with locally 3 inch amounts in the heaviest bands. Atlantic City International Airport is only just 1.22 inches away from the all time wettest year (including all 365 days) and will almost surely have the gold medal by Saturday morning.
In addition to roadway flooding, we will watch for river flooding. The Mullica, Maurice and Great Egg Harbor rivers will all be at the risk of rising above their banks. While the ground in the sandy Pine Barrens can handle plenty of water, those places upstream cannot and that water can rush into the rivers, causing issues.
Small streams and creeks will likely be OK. This is because those flood more on the basis on rainfall rate and urbanization. River flooding is caused by high amount of previous rainfall and event rainfall amounts.
Wind Advisory
In addition, a wind advisory will be in effect from midnight on Thursday night to 10 a.m. on Friday for our areas.
Gusts between 40-50 mph from the south-southeast will be likely at the shore. This will be enough to sway trees and power lines, and bring isolated outages.
Atlantic City Electric recommends taking the following precautionary steps.
• Assemble an emergency storm kit. Include battery-powered radio or TV, flashlight, a first-aid kit, battery-powered or windup clock, extra batteries, special needs items, medications, multi-purpose tool, cell phones with chargers, and list of important and emergency phone numbers.
• Have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable foods available.
• Keep a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.
• Download Atlantic City Electric’s app at atlanticcityelectric.com/mobileapp to keep informed during a storm.
On the mainland, gusts of 30-40 mph will bring a windy day, but any damage to property will not be expected. Just make sure to keep that garbage can lid from flying away.
Winds at the 850 millibar level (about 5,000 feet up), will be screaming during this time. Winds at this level give us a good idea of what maximum gusts will be. Thankfully, a layer of stable air near the surface will prevent all of these 60-85 mph winds from mixing down.
Coastal Flooding Advisory in effect
Coastal flooding will always be a concern, and that concern has steadily increased in recent…
The combination of the full moon on Saturday, strong south-southeasterly winds and heavy rain will bring one or two rounds of coastal flooding.
The National Weather Service has put into place a coastal flood advisory from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — The resort can thank its great-great-grandparents for installing a major flo…
Minor flood stage will be expected for everyone on Friday morning's high tide. However, the southerly component of the winds will look to push water up against the Delaware Bay especially. As a result, moderate flood stage will not be ruled out there.
The high tide will come right around the morning rush hour on Friday, making travel even slower than would be from the rain alone. Of course, the mainland will not have these issues, except right along bayshore roadways.
Marine Hazards
If you're thinking of spending the night in the canyons Thursday night, postpone your plans or make them earlier on Thursday.
A gale watch will be in effect from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday. Near shore seas will build to 7-11 feet on Thursday night into Friday morning.
