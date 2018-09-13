While the impacts on land from Florence are expected to be minimal, out on the water, a different story unfolds.
High winds, deadly rip currents and periods of coastal flooding will be the case from Friday, all the way until early next week. Conditions for parts of the weekend may be nice enough to head out to the beach or hop on the boat one last time. However, the sand should be as far as you should go.
High Surf
Waves in the surf zone are expected to be up to 8 feet into Friday, as Florence makes its strongest and closest approach to South Jersey.
As a result, a high surf advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. on Friday, at the time of writing. Large breaking waves will make it dangerous to be in the water, especially with many beaches not staffed with lifeguards.
High Risk of Rip Currents
Long duration and a high swell period will add to the threat of dangerous seas. The National Weather Service believes that a high risk of rip currents will be present into Friday. It is very possible that it extends beyond that.
If you are caught in a rip current, don't panic. Call a lifeguard for help. Swim perpendicular to the rip current. Once you are out of it, swim at an angle away from the rip current and toward the shore.
Coastal Flooding
Coastal waters will be near or just in minor flood stage during the high tides between Friday morning and Monday. The persistent onshore wind will pile up water along the shores. That being said, South Jersey is closing in on the quarter moon phase, which brings lower tides. That is helping to counterbalance the higher water.
Expect pockets of standing saltwater on the first block or two of bayside roadways during the high tide. That would be all, though. Beach erosion is likely in spots, too. Some towns have already seen erosion from last weekend's coastal flooding.
Check back throughout the day for live updates for flooding along the coast and in the mainl…
