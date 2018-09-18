Fifteen days.

That’s how long we’ve been talking about Florence. From her origins off the coast of Africa on Aug. 30, this storm brought tropical storm and hurricane warnings from the Cape Verde islands to miles inland of the Carolinas.

A half a month later, we will say goodbye to tracking Florence for the United States, as her remnants go off the coast Tuesday. For the second day in a row, we will track her path in South Jersey as showers/storms pass through.

Tuesday morning will be a continuation of the past 18 to 24 hours. A few showers are in the vicinity. However, most places have been dry for most of the time. This will continue for the morning.

Expect hit or miss showers/storms for this very mild morning. Temperatures start out in the mid-70s.

If you have outdoor work or activities, focus them on the morning. Then, as we go into the afternoon, the actual low pressure center will makes its closest approach to us.

Expect rain coverage to expand after 1 to 4 p.m. I still do not believe it’s a solid soaking, especially in Cape May County, but you will definitely need to stay dry if you go outside. Given it’s tropical origins, roadway, stream and creek flooding is a threat with rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour in the heaviest downpours.

Furthermore, a strong storm with a damaging wind gust is not ruled out.

Between 7 to 10 p.m., a cold front will pass through. This turns off the steadier rain, though I can’t rule out a shower until midnight. Rainfall totals between a half inch to an inch will fall when all is said and done, with the highest totals generally in western Atlantic and Cumberland counties.

The winds turn to the north and a drying breeze sweeps down from Canada Tuesday night. It will be more like a summer cold front passage than one that brings real crisp and cool weather.

Still, Wednesday morning will start around 70 degrees and the dew point in the 60s will be noticeable.

The dew point will continue its slow trend downward on Wednesday, too. It may actually start out sunny, mixing with afternoon clouds. Highs will be around 80 on a northeast breeze. September beach weather has made its comeback. It will continue for the rest of the week, too.

Both Thursday and Friday will feature a partly sunny sky, at its gloomiest. Temperatures drop to the mid-70s on Thursday as the front settles in more. Meanwhile, Friday will cap off the week summery, in the mid-80s.