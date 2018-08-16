ATLANTIC CITY — City police arrested a Florida man on weapons and assault charges after he ran from officers and tried to get rid of a loaded handgun, police said.
At 11:48 a.m., officers on patrol in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue saw a man involved in a drug deal, who ran when they approached.
Police said the man, Kareem Griffith, 27, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, took a handgun concealed in his clothes and threw it into an open car window. He was soon arrested and the gun recovered, police said.
He needed medical care and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus, where he refused to cooperate and assaulted Ofc. Joseph Kelly, police said.
Griffith was charged with obstruction, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, and aggravated assault on a police officer and taken to the Atlantic County jail.
— Lauren Carroll
