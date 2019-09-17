The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is providing 13 public flu shot clinics for those 18 years and older October 2 through November 6.
The fee is $15, but there is no out-of-pocket cost for residents with Medicare Part B coverage who present their card at the time of vaccination.
In addition to the public flu clinics, flu shots will also be administered to walk-ins beginning Monday, September 30 in two locations: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Stillwater Building in Northfield, 201 S. Shore Road, and every Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, at 310 Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton, while supplies last.
Residents may schedule a flu shot appointment online for any of the public clinics at www.aclink.org/flu. However, appointments are not required; walk-ins will be welcome at all locations.
The flu vaccine is still the best protection against the flu, according to the county.
“We have been providing these clinics for many years ... to help protect the health and wellness of our residents,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said. “The flu can be deadly, which is why we urge the public to get their flu shots whether from us, their own healthcare providers, or community pharmacies. The most important thing is to get a flu shot.”
The highest number of cases are typically reported between October and April, and the flu vaccine is produced to protect against virus strains that research indicates may be most prevalent this season. The vaccine does not contain live flu virus so flu shots cannot cause the flu, according to the county.
“Although it cannot prevent all cases of the flu, a flu shot can reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus in combination with practicing precautions such as covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently, and cleaning commonly or frequently touched items,” said Patricia Diamond, Atlantic County Health Officer. “Because it may take up to two weeks for the antibodies to develop in your body, the sooner you get a shot the better.”
Flu symptoms may include fever, headaches, extreme fatigue, chest discomfort, cough, muscle aches and pains, according to the county. Complications from the virus may include: bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, dehydration, and worsening of chronic medical conditions such as congestive heart failure, asthma or diabetes.
The effects of influenza are especially dangerous to elderly people over 65, those with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, healthcare providers and home caregivers who provide direct patient care. These individuals are strongly urged to receive a flu shot. Parents and guardians of children 6 months to 18 years of age should consult their child's physician.
For a complete schedule of public flu clinics and more information on influenza, visit www.aclink.org/flu/ or call the Division of Public Health at 609- 645-5933.
