FOLSOM — A man died after after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Folsom, State Police said.
Police said the call came in at 3:36 p.m. Saturday for a single-motorcycle crash on westbound Route 322 near the Harley Dawn diner, at milepost 36.7.
Paul Hendry, 66, of West Collingwood, was driving west on a Honda GL1500 motorcycle and went off the road and overturned, police said.
He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, police said.
Hendry was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:27 p.m., police said.
Troopers from the Buena Vista Township barracks are continuing to investigate.
