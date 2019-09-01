Plus find out how Hurricane Dorian may impact South Jersey
Despite being a part of the Garden State, Atlantic City is considered a "food desert." Every year, New Jersey produces hundreds of millions of pounds of produce from blueberries and eggplant to spinach and squash. The state is known for it’s agriculture contributions, but for residents of Atlantic City, finding fresh food can be difficult. Read the latest in our Reinventing AC story.
Saturday was Overdose Awareness Day. Read about a rally in Atlantic City by the Recovery Force of South Jersey.
Press meteorologist Joe Martucci discusses how Hurricane Dorian may affect South Jersey.
The St. Joseph High School football team looked impressive Saturday in their debut. Read about running back Jada Byers and the Wildcats' big win over Highland Regional at Rutgers University. Millville also played Saturday at Rutgers, but had a more difficult time.
Locals in the NFL. Saturday was the big cut down day in the NFL, and as of Saturday night it appears seven locals are still in the league. Find out who survived the cut.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.