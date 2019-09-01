Plus find out how Hurricane Dorian may impact South Jersey

Community FoodBank of New Jersey

Kimberly Arroyo, director of agency relations for the Southern Branch of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, says the bank is likely only meeting 30% of the need in Atlantic City.

Despite being a part of the Garden State, Atlantic City is considered a "food desert." Every year, New Jersey produces hundreds of millions of pounds of produce from blueberries and eggplant to spinach and squash. The state is known for it’s agriculture contributions, but for residents of Atlantic City, finding fresh food can be difficult. Read the latest in our Reinventing AC story.

Saturday was Overdose Awareness Day. Read about a rally in Atlantic City by  the Recovery Force of South Jersey. 

Press meteorologist Joe Martucci discusses how Hurricane Dorian may affect South Jersey. 

The St. Joseph High School football team looked impressive Saturday in their debut. Read about running back Jada Byers and the Wildcats' big win over Highland Regional at Rutgers University. Millville also played Saturday at Rutgers, but had a more difficult time.

Locals in the NFL. Saturday was the big cut down day in the NFL, and as of Saturday night it appears seven locals are still in the league. Find out who survived the cut.

Jaguars Football

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead carries the ball during an NFL football practice at the teams training facility, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 

