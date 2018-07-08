EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - The time to enjoy some beer at the Tuckahoe Brewing Company and eats from a food truck at the brewery site on English Creek Avenue has come to an end.
Tuckahoe Brewing Co. expanded its food truck nights from once a week on Thursdays last year to twice a week, Thursday and Saturdays, this year in the parking lot.
Some of the brick-and-mortar restaurants complained to the township.
A meeting was held between township officials and the two breweries within the township, Tuckahoe and Hidden Sands Brewing Company on Washington Avenue, according to Peter J. Miller, township administrator.
In the case of the Tuckahoe Brewery, two businesses are already operating on the property - the corporate headquarters for RSL doorglass and the brewery - and the addition of food trucks constitutes a third business and requires an amended variance to address more than two uses, Miller said.
"We have businesses that are paying property taxes, the brick-and-mortar restaurants. They (food trucks) are dropping anchor right down the street," Miller said. "They are serving the general public, not just the brewery."
Stuart Stromfeld, chief executive officer of the Tuckahoe Brewing Co., doesn't believe food trucks for a few hours twice a week competed with restaurants.
"We want food trucks," Stromfeld said. "But, it is not something I can get involved with."
As distributors of alcohol, the Tuckahoe Brewing Co.'s alcohol beverage control permit prevents it from serving food.
Scott Davenport and his Wipe Out Eats food truck was one of the businesses operating in the RSL parking lot. Davenport said he already spent money for a mercantile license, fingerprints and a background check, so he could sell his flatbread sandwiches, bacon on a stick and cheese burger egg roll.
"You can apply for ordinance for a food truck, spent thousands of dollars and may not be approved," said Davenport, who added neither the breweries nor the food trucks would spend the money to amend the township's ordinance.
Elizabeth Klein, the co-owner of the Bare Knuckle Cafe food truck and life-long township resident, said she enjoyed it immensely being at the Tuckahoe Brewery and would have steady customers for four hours straight.
"We were already slotted for every other Thursday at Tuckahoe," said Klein, who did a pop-up location on June 28 within the township that was announced on her Facebook page instead.
The township is not the first place in South Jersey where food trucks and brick-and-mortar restaurants have found it difficult to coexist.
In 2013, the Atlantic City Council found that food trucks would be in direct competition with about a dozen businesses within two block area of New York Avenue and the Boardwalk, so it unanimously rejected a resolution that would have put food trailers on the Boardwalk.
Galloway Township Mayor Anthony J. Coppola Jr. said the Garden State Beer Company is located within his municipality, but he and other members of the township council have not heard about any real problems with food trucks.
"I would hate to jump in and create laws and ordinances regarding this when there doesn't seem to be, at this point, a problem," Coppola said. "It's (food truck) in very isolated pockets where they operate for a specific intent."
