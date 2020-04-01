Lauren Mulholland celebrated her 30th birthday with friends on the banks of the Tennessee River on Monday night.
The Wildwood Crest native endured cancer and a double lung transplant to make it to that celebration.
Now, she wants everybody to treat the COVID-19 pandemic like she does — a matter of life and death.
Mulholland, like countless others with pre-existing conditions, is especially vulnerable to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“If people could stop and think about how hard I’ve fought to make it to 30 years old,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday morning. “By you staying home, you are also saving my life.”
After growing up and living in Wildwood Crest, Mulholland moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee, last year. Her health problems began at age 9, when she started receiving radiation and chemotherapy treatments to battle a cancerous Wilms tumor on her kidney.
After going into remission, doctors discovered the cancer spread to her lungs. When she was 15, Mulholland underwent a double lung transplant.
Even in the best of times, she must watch her immune system and protect herself against disease and sickness.
But with the pandemic, she’s been in almost a complete quarantine the past three weeks. She has not been to a store or any indoor social setting since the beginning of March.
“It’s definitely one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” she said. “It’s a very lonely thing. I’m the only one allowed in my (apartment) right now.”
Mulholland works from home as a personal assistant for an organization that helps build charter schools. She has her groceries delivered and is constantly cleaning her apartment.
She ventures out a few times a day to walk her dog, River, a blue heeler-German shepherd mix, in a park near her apartment. The two cover about six miles each day.
“Just to keep my sanity,” she said.
Mulholland takes plenty of precautions before, during and after those walks.
She uses her shoe to hit the buttons on the elevator in her apartment building. When she returns home, she immediately throws her clothes in the washing machine and jumps in the shower.
Mulholland has also kept up with her daily yoga routine, a practice that helps her both mentally and physically.
“That has been a huge thing to kind of chill myself out,” she said. “I get on my mat and try to leave this behind.”
On Monday to celebrate her birthday, she took a walk on a Chattanooga river bridge, ordered Thai food and hung out with friends on the banks of the Tennessee River.
“We kept our distance in-between,” she said. “I have an incredible group of friends (in Tennessee) that I consider family.”
Mulholland also constantly hears from friends and family in Wildwood.
“I have to tell you how incredible FaceTime is,” she said. “Everybody is always checking in on me. That’s been a huge help.”
Mulholland knows she’s doing everything she can to protect herself.
“That’s the No. 1 thing I keep going back to,” she said. “I really am taking this very seriously.”
But what Mulholland and others in her position need is for everybody to take the pandemic as seriously as she does. The other day as she walked her dog she saw a group of people playing touch football and wondered what they were thinking.
She reads on social media people questioning the need for strict stay-at-home measures.
She reads people saying the number of people who have died is only a couple of thousand.
“That number,” she said, “could (include) me.”
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Much of the parking lot was empty at the Hamilton Commons shopping area where most store were closed, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shuttered in South Jersey
Marks on the floor of the Home Depot help with social distancing at the store, in Egg Harbor Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The Ocean City Boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The Ocean City Boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The Ocean City beaches were closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The Ocean City Boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The Ocean City Boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Entrances to the Ocean City Boardwalk were blocked after the boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Entrances to the Ocean City Boardwalk were blocked after the boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
A police car patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed to pedestrians as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
A police car patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed to pedestrians as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
A sign announces that the Ocean City beach and Boardwalk are closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
A sign asks people to practice social distancing along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
A sign announces that the Ocean City beach and Boardwalk are closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
A sign announces that the Ocean City beach and Boardwalk are closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The walkway was closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The walkway was closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The walkway was closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
A police car cruises though Central Square, where most store were closed, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The playground was empty at the Northfield Community School, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The playground was empty at the Northfield Community School, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Birch Grove Park was closed as a result of the Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
A discarded latex glove lays in the parking lot of the Home Depot, in Egg Harbor Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Much of the parking lot was empty at the Hamilton Commons shopping area where most store were closed, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Linda’s Nails store was closed at the Consumer Square, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The parking lot was empty and the store closed at the Hamilton Mall, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The parking lot was empty and the store closed at the Hamilton Mall, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The parking lot was empty and the store closed at the Hamilton Mall, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mannequins were the only figures visible at the closed Lane Bryant store, in the Hamilton Commons shopping area, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mannequins were the only figures visible at the closed Lane Bryant store, in the Hamilton Commons shopping area, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The closed Ross, Dress for Less store in the Hamilton Commons shopping area, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Sign upon the door of the Hobby Lobby, in Hamilton Township, explains the closing of the store was the result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Much of the parking lot was empty at the Hamilton Commons shopping area where most store were closed, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Much of the parking lot was empty at the Hamilton Commons shopping area where most store were closed, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
A few people still walked the Ocean City Boardwalk even though it was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Lone cyclist on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The casino floor is closed at Caesars Atlantic City, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasant weather brought out a few strollers on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The beach was quite with the exception of a few lone strollers off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasant weather brought out a few strollers on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Sign announces the closing of Caesars Atlantic City as a result of the Covid-19 virus off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wet Willies sits idle, closed as a result of the Covid-19 virus, inside Resorts, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Margarittaville sits empty, closed a result of the Covid-19 virus, inside Resorts off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Resorts Casino Hotel is closed a result of the Covid-19 virus, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Council Oak Fish sits empty, closed a result of the Covid-19 virus, inside Hard Rock, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is closed, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is closed, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The buds on trees were out but shoppers were not along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City,, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Sign on the Rebox store was similar to many along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City, announcing that they are closed as a result of the Covid-19 virus, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
With stores closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, it was a ghost town along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City,, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Some ventured to the beach for a walk, at Albany Avenue, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Some ventured to the beach for a walk, at Albany Avenue, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Even though the weather was pleasant, there were few people on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Noontime traffic was light along Pacific Avenue, in Atlantic City, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Noontime traffic was light along Pacific Avenue, in Atlantic City, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Even though the weather was pleasant, there were few people on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Joanne Imperatore, of Egg Harbor City, was wearing her mask but was still happy to be on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. She said there would have been many more people on the Boardwalk on a pleasant day like today. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Joanne Imperatore, of Egg Harbor City, was wearing her mask but was still happy to be on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. She said there would have been many more people on the Boardwalk on a pleasant day like today. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Kylie Kertz, of Egg Harbor City, was still feeding the cats that live under the Atlantic City Boardwalk Thursday for Alley Cat Allies, an organization that tends to the wild cats. The Bethesda, Maryland-based organization will continue to feed and care of community cats, according to founder and president Becky Robinson. “We have read nothing in any of the orders issued by various jurisdictions that prohibit on-going care and feeding of community cats,” Robinson said. “To discontinue care and feeding to which the cats have grown accustomed would be to put them in grave danger.” Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The porte cochere at Resorts was empty with the casino hotel closed as a Covid-19 precaution, off North Carolina Avenue, off Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Even though the weather was pleasant, there were few people on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Even though the weather was pleasant, there were few people on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
A group of men walk on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Stores are closed as a result of the coronavirus and there are no strollers along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City, Thursday,March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Stores are closed as a result of the coronavirus and there are no strollers along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City, Thursday,March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Stores are closed as a result of the coronavirus and there are no strollers along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City, Thursday,March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Cape May County Library
The Cape May County Library in Cape May City asks residents not to return their library books until after the library reopens.
Cape May Boardwalk
The Cape May Boardwalk is closed to traffic.
Cape May County Library - Cape May
The Cape May County library in Cape May City is closed until further notice.
Cape May Boardwalk
The Cape May Boardwalk is shut down to traffic.
