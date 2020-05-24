“The Last Dance” documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls filled a void for many sports fans during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past five weeks.
For Philadelphia Phillies outfielder and 2007 Lower Cape May Regional graduate Matt Szczur, it served as an inspiration.
In addition to his athletic talents, Szczur is an accomplished painter.
Each week after the documentary was shown, Szczur painted pictures of Jordan, depicting iconic moments from Jordan’s career.
“As far as painting, I just feel like I wanted to do something that was (trending),” he said. “Everybody was (talking) about Michael Jordan and ‘The Last Dance.’ I’ve been having so much fun painting him. The majority of paintings I have done of him are all action shots, dunks that I’ve seen. I haven’t seen them live. But I’ve rewatched them.”
“The Last Dance” has given fans who were too young to see Jordan play, insight into the basketball star’s career. Szczur was 9 when Jordan won his final NBA title in 1998.
“It’s his competitiveness for sure,” said Szczur, 30, when asked about what impressed him most about Jordan. “Those are the type of guys you want to play with. They’re going to try to get the best out of you. They’re going to make you the best you can be.”
Szczur can identify with “The Last Dance” documentary in more ways than just one.
He knows what it’s like to win a world championship in Chicago.
He played for the 2016 Cubs team that won the World Series. “The Last Dance” showed Jordan and the Bulls celebrating their titles on stage before fans in Chicago’s Grant Park. Szczur stood on that same stage in 2016.
“It hits home with you being a part of that World Series team,” he said. “I haven’t experienced six championships, but I was there to experience one. I couldn’t imagine it doing it six times, but it was definitely a cool feeling for sure. It was great watching it.”
This has been an eventful 2020 for Szczur.
He and his wife, Natalie, had their first child. Matthew Jr. was born on Jan. 1 at Shore Regional Medical Center in Somers Point and was that hospital’s first baby of the decade.
Szczur has spent the quarantine with his family in his Cape May home.
“It’s honestly been really good,” Szczur said. “It’s time I wouldn’t have had (with my family) if I was playing. I’m making the most of it and taking advantage of every second I have to be with them.”
Szczur said he spends the majority of his days just watching his son.
“He’s been rolling over from his back to his belly,” Szczur said. “He’s trying to crawl. It’s been to fun to watch. The simple things we enjoy.”
Szczur is well known for his charity work, and that has continued through the pandemic. He raised $2,000 for local food banks through the sale of Stay Home Szcz The Day apparel.
And Szczur has continued to promote bone marrow donor awareness through the Matt Szczur Foundation. In 2009, while a football and baseball standout at Villanova University, Szczur donated bone marrow to a leukemia patient he had never met.
Szczur noted that while at home, people can easily take the test to join the bone marrow registry.
“It’s super easy to do,” he said. “They send you a kit. It’s a couple of cheek swabs, and you send the kit back.”
As for baseball, Szczur is working out and waiting for the sport to return. He hits three times a week.
“I feel like I’m pretty good where I’m at now,” he said of his condition. “I feel like when we figure out what’s going to happen, they’re going to give us a two- to three-week heads up on when we’re going to be back. We’ll have time to ramp it up on our own.”
The former Cubs and San Diego Padres outfielder spent last season with Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate in Reno, Nevada. An oblique injury limited him to 44 games, but he hit .322 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs for the Aces.
Szczur signed a minor league contract with the Phillies in the offseason, but a hamstring injury limited him to just one spring training at-bat.
The time off has also given Szczur a chance to get healthy.
“Whenever (the season resumes) or whenever they figure things out, I’m sure everybody is going to be ready,” Szczur said. “I feel like safety is key and that’s what we’re waiting for. Everybody is champing at the bit trying to get back out there. Everybody wants to play.”
Matt Szczur
Phillies outfielder and 2007 Lower Cape May Regional graduate Matt Szczur has used ESPN’s “Last Dance” documentary for inspiration for his art.
Provided
Matthew Szczur Jr. first baby of 2020 at Shore Regional Medical Center
Phillies organization outfielder Matt Szczur, 30, and wife Natalie, 31, had the first baby of the decade at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Matthew Jr. was born at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday.
Matt Szczur headshot 2019
Lower Middle Football
Lower Cape May’s Matt Szczur (41) breaks through the line against Middle Township in a 2005 Anchor Bowl game. on Middle’s Josh Pfaff (5) and Oliver Barry (33). Lower Cape May Regional High School hosted Middle Township in the annual Thanksgiving Day Anchor Bowl football game. Thursday Nov. 24, 2005. Lower Cape May won the game 33-13 to regain possession of the trophy. (The Press of Atlantic City/Dale Gerhard).
Matt Szczur, Lower Cape May Regional
Matt Szczur (Lower Cape May Regional) was hitting .327 (16 for 49) with three home runs and nine RBIs in 14 games through May 30 for the Reno Aces, the triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He had hit four doubles and one triple, and his on-base percentage was .382.
Reno was 22-32.
Szczur was on the injured list for the Aces when the season began April 4 and made his debut May 16. The Aces did not disclose the nature of the injury earlier this season because it occurred with another organization. Szczur last year played for the San Diego Padres in the majors and the minors.
Szczur, 29, has played in the majors with the Padres and the Chicago Cubs, hitting .231 with 12 home runs and 61 RBIs in 363 games. He earned a World Series championship ring with the 2016 Cubs. He signed with the Diamondbacks in the offseason.
Padres 2018 Baseball
CATHOLIC
Matt Szczur professional baseball player for San Diego Padres surprise guest speaks to the students during Appreciation Day at Cape Trinity Catholic as part of Catholic Schools Week in Wildwood Friday Feb 2, 2018. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Matt Szczur
Szczur is one of the most talented athletes to ever play at a Cape-Atlantic League school. Szczur batted .681 as a Lower senior and finished with 140 career hits. He excelled at football and baseball at Villanova. Szczur is currently an outfielder with the San Diego Padres.
NICHOLAS HUBA
Staff Writer
painting
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz signed a painting done by Lower Township’s Matt Szczur. Szczur will auction off the paintin at his ‘Szcz The Day’ fundraiser Saturday night at Congress Hall in Cape May.
Lower Middle Football
Lower Cape May's Matt Szczur (41) eludes Middle's Dale Cannon for a gain up field. Lower Cape May Regional High School hosted Middle Township in the annual Thanksgiving Day Anchor Bowl football game. Thursday Nov. 24, 2005. Lower Cape May won the game 33-13 to regain possession of the trophy. (The Press of Atlantic City/Dale Gerhard).
Matt Szczur
694725069_RVa_CHC_242
MESA, AZ - FEBRUARY 21: Matt Sczur #20 of the Chicago Cubs poses during Photo Day on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Matt Sczur
Matt Szczur
Chicago Cubs outfielder Matt Szczur, center, with teammates Kris Bryant, left, and Anthony Rizzo. The painting Szczur did of the two stars celebrating their Cubs' World Series championship sold for $35,000 Wednesday to benefit the team's charities.
Cubs Spring Baseball
szczur
matt szczur art
A painting of Buddha, Jesus and Lao Tzu by Chicago Cubs outfielder Matt Szczur.
matt szczur art
Examples of artwork done by Chicago Cubs outfielder Matt Szczur. Top, Szczur during his football days at Villanova. Above, the Buddha, Jesus and Lao Tzu. He says he took some art classes at Lower Cape May Regional High School and Villanova but only recently got back into painting.
Matt Szczur head shot 2017
Matt Szczur
Matt Szczur of Lower Township an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs working with local kids at a baseball clinic at Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Cape May court House Thursday Jan 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Matt Szczur
Matt Szczur of Lower Township an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs working with local kids at a baseball clinic at Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Cape May court House Thursday Jan 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Matt Szczur
Matt Szczur works with local kids at a baseball clinic at Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Cape May Court House on Thursday.
Matt Szczur
Matt Szczur of Lower Township an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs working with local kids at a baseball clinic at Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Cape May court House Thursday Jan 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Matt Szczur
Matt Szczur works with local kids at a baseball clinic at the Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Cape May Court House on Thursday.
Matt Szczur
Matt Szczur of Lower Township an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs working with local kids at a baseball clinic at Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Cape May court House Thursday Jan 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Matt Szczur
Matt Szczur of Lower Township an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs working with local kids at a baseball clinic at Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Cape May court House Thursday Jan 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Matt Szczur
Matt Szczur of Lower Township an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs working with local kids at a baseball clinic at Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Cape May court House Thursday Jan 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Matt Szczur
Matt Szczur of Lower Township an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs working with local kids at a baseball clinic at Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Cape May court House Thursday Jan 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Matt Szczur
Matt Szczur of Lower Township an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs working at Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Cape May court House Thursday Jan 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Matt Szczur
Matt Szczur of Lower Township an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs working at Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Cape May court House Thursday Jan 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Matt Szczur
Matt Szczur of Lower Township an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs working at Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Cape May court House Thursday Jan 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Matt Szczur
Matt Szczur of Lower Township an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs working at Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Cape May court House Thursday Jan 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Matt Szczur
Matt Szczur of Lower Township an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs working at Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Cape May court House Thursday Jan 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
121216_gal_szczur
Image captured during Lower Township Rotary Club’s annual Christmas Parade held Saturday, December 10, 2016. Dave Griffin for the Press
121216_gal_szczur
Image captured during Lower Township Rotary Club’s annual Christmas Parade held Saturday, December 10, 2016. Dave Griffin for the Press
121216_gal_szczur
Image captured during Lower Township Rotary Club’s annual Christmas Parade held Saturday, December 10, 2016. Dave Griffin for the Press
DSC_6897
Chicago Cubs player Matt Szczur, riding with his wife, Natalie, signs a baseball for Joseph McGovern, 11, of Villas, during the Lower Township Christmas parade. Szczur, who graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School, was the parade’s grand marshal.
kurtz family
Jim Kurtz, left, with his son Joey Kurtz, 12, Lower Township native Matt Szczur, and his older son Jimmy, 14.
kurtz family
Joey Kurtz, left, 12, and his brother Jimmy, 14, of Buena Vista Township, meet Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate Matt Szczur at Progressive Field in Cleveland during Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday.
Szczur Bat
A graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School and Villanova University, Szczur held baseball clinics for local kids in January at the Middle Township Baseball Softball Association batting facility in Goshen.
Szczur Bat
David MacDonald, a student at Richard M. Teitelman Middle School in Lower Township, received a signed bat from Lower Cape May graduate and Chicago Cubs baseball player Matt Szczur. The gift was an unexpected result of an essay he wrote about how he admires how Szczur plays and lives, including the ballplayer’s bone-marrow donation to a 15-month-old Ukrainian girl.
Szczur Bat
David MacDonald, a student at Richard M. Teitelman Middle School in Lower Township, received a signed bat from Lower Cape May graduate and Chicago Cubs baseball player Matt Szczur. Szczur sent MacDonald the bat after MacDonald wrote an essay in school about how he admires Szczur's charity work off the field. Oct. 6, 2016. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Szczur Bat
David MacDonald, a student at Richard M. Teitelman Middle School in Lower Township, received a signed bat from Lower Cape May graduate and Chicago Cubs baseball player Matt Szczur. Szczur sent MacDonald the bat after MacDonald wrote an essay in school about how he admires Szczur's charity work off the field. Oct. 6, 2016. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Szczur Bat
David MacDonald, a student at Richard M. Teitelman Middle School in Lower Township, received a signed bat from Lower Cape May graduate and Chicago Cubs baseball player Matt Szczur. Szczur sent MacDonald the bat after MacDonald wrote an essay in school about how he admires Szczur's charity work off the field. Oct. 6, 2016. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Szczur Bat
David MacDonald, a student at Richard M. Teitelman Middle School in Lower Township, received a signed bat from Lower Cape May graduate and Chicago Cubs baseball player Matt Szczur. Szczur sent MacDonald the bat after MacDonald wrote an essay in school about how he admires Szczur's charity work off the field. Oct. 6, 2016. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Szczur Bat
David MacDonald, a student at Richard M. Teitelman Middle School in Lower Township, received a signed bat from Lower Cape May graduate and Chicago Cubs baseball player Matt Szczur. Szczur sent MacDonald the bat after MacDonald wrote an essay in school about how he admires Szczur's charity work off the field. Oct. 6, 2016. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Matt Szczur
