Monday will end our three-day streak of seasonable temperatures. Going into the rest of the week, the return to a cooler regime will prevail. However, severe weather is unlikely this week, the first time since the week beginning April 6.
Some rain will be possible until 7 a.m., especially along the shore, as our overnight rainmaker exits. Otherwise, we’ll have some morning sunshine. Temperatures will begin in the low to mid-50s, right around average.
A strong west wind will pick up during the day, with sustained winds of 15-20 mph and gusts in the 30s. Temperatures will get up to around 70 during the afternoon, with upper 60s at the shore, as the west wind really pins back the sea breeze. Limit your burning because even though the ground will be wetter, the strong winds and low humidity will make wildfires a slightly elevated concern.
The shelter-in-place orders in New Jersey, and other states, have resulted in a 30% drop in …
Monday evening will then be mainly clear and chilly. Some of you may even want the heat on. We’ll drop into the 60s and 50s quickly during the evening. Overnight, we’ll slide to around 40 for the overnight low on the mainland. Even the shore will stay in the mid-40s.
A low-pressure system will fire east from the Great Plains on Tuesday, but we’ll dodge the storm as it brings rain to Virginia and North Carolina. That should lead us to a dry day, with a mix of clouds and sun, and more sun north of the White Horse Pike. Highs will be just above 60 degrees, enough for a light jacket. Overall, any outdoor exercise or around the house projects will be good.
Tuesday will have overnight lows in the low 40s on the mainland, with upper 40s along the shore. Mind you, average lows are at or just above 50 degrees. So while this may feel normal, we’re really below average for early May.
I have a better idea now how Wednesday will shake out. Most of your day will be dry. We’ll be in the 60s for mainland highs, with 50s at the shore on an east wind.
In terms of rain, that storm system that initially missed us Tuesday will turn northeastward out to sea. We should have some showers during the afternoon and evening.
To wrap up, I want to go back to Saturday’s column in which I wrote that Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City had a 15-day streak of below-average temperatures. To put that into context, the last time we had such a long April streak was 2007. The last time we had a 15-day or longer streak, in any month, was March 2018. Thanks to my friend Sam DeAlba for the Excel wizardry. He was also the one who helped me determine the marina had the longest consecutive days that flip-flopped between rain and no rain during March.
Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City did something never before seen in its lengthy …
Meteorologist Joe Martucci visits George L. Hess Elementary School in Hamilton
I visited the third grade class at the George L. Hess Elementary School in Hamilton Township. The students and I talked about tornadoes, hurricane and played some weather trivia. The kids were riding a hot streak, finding nearly all eight of the different precipitation types that I had them find.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.