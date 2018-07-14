VINELAND — Cleanup was underway Saturday morning for a fire reported in the woods, the Fire Department said.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service responded Friday to a fire near Leamings Mill Road, according to the Vineland Fire Department. A spokesman for the department said the call came in about 2:15 p.m. but it was handled by the state agency.
Lawrence Hajna, spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees the Forest Fire Service, said the fire involved 12 acres within the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area. It was declared under control at 6 p.m. Friday, he said.
“The cause is under investigation. There were no structures in the area and no injuries or evacuations. Crews are in the area today, monitoring and conducting mop-up operations,” Hajna said Saturday.
According to a Facebook post by the Vineland Fire Department, the fire was in the area between the power lines and Mays Landing Road.
“The fire is controlled and contained and is not actively burning; only smoldering within the containment lines,” the post reads.
The department said there will be a smell and light haze of smoke due to wind until the process is completed.
Cleanup is expected to take several days due to the dry, hot weather and remote location of the fire.
