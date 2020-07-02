Atlantic City Implementation Plan Press Conference

Special Council Jim Johnson spoke at the Atlantic City Implementation Plan, which will serve as an accountability tool the public can use to monitor the progress of projects aimed at improving the city’s prosperity and quality of life. April 23, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Governor Phil Murphy's Special Counsel for Atlantic City Jim Johnson on Friday endorsed Brigid Callahan Harrison in the 2nd district congressional primary on Friday.

Johnson, author of the Johnson Report that outlined the city's problems and an approach to solve them in the early stages of the state takeover of the resort, said Atlantic City is in crisis and Harrison is the partner it needs in Congress to reach its potential.

Johnson left the position in Atlantic City in November to head the New York City Law Department, overseeing 1,000 lawyers who represent city government in legal matters.

He said Harrison "has offered sound, thorough policy solutions; she loves South Jersey and she will beat Jeff Van Drew."

"Atlantic City is one of the main economic engines of South Jersey. Its success is vital to the state's economy," Johnson said. "What we have been missing is a thoughtful, energetic and committed partner in Congress."

He said that person is Harrison.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments