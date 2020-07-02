Governor Phil Murphy's Special Counsel for Atlantic City Jim Johnson on Friday endorsed Brigid Callahan Harrison in the 2nd district congressional primary on Friday.
Johnson, author of the Johnson Report that outlined the city's problems and an approach to solve them in the early stages of the state takeover of the resort, said Atlantic City is in crisis and Harrison is the partner it needs in Congress to reach its potential.
Johnson left the position in Atlantic City in November to head the New York City Law Department, overseeing 1,000 lawyers who represent city government in legal matters.
He said Harrison "has offered sound, thorough policy solutions; she loves South Jersey and she will beat Jeff Van Drew."
"Atlantic City is one of the main economic engines of South Jersey. Its success is vital to the state's economy," Johnson said. "What we have been missing is a thoughtful, energetic and committed partner in Congress."
He said that person is Harrison.
