A former Atlantic County employee has been charged with theft after withdrawing duplicative payroll funds, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner.
Ronald Grattini, 36, of Vineland, is charged with third degree Theft of Moveable Property, Tyner said.
On July 13, 2017, Grattini received a payroll direct deposit check in the amount of $1,504.50 and then asked for a paper payroll check for the same period. Grattini withdrew all of the funds that were received by direct deposit and then cashed the paper check, Tyner said.
Grattini was employed by Atlantic County as a Right to Know Project Specialist. Grattini has been terminated by the county as a result of an investigation and was charged and released on a summons, according to Tyner.
