BRIGANTINE — The long-vacant shore home of Maria Pandolfi, sister of Pat Olivieri of cheesesteak fame, and the former owner of the now-closed Pat's King of Steaks on Atlantic Avenue, is being demolished this week.
Work on the Lagoon Boulevard house started Tuesday and will be finished by Friday, said Gary Clarke, a foreman for Delphi Contracting. Brigantine ordered the house torn down and solicited bidders for the job early March.
A neighbor standing on a partition in the middle of the street said he feels "great" that the house is being torn down, adding that it has been vacant for seven years.
"And there were animals living underneath the house," he said. "We trapped … four raccoons, two opossums and a feral cat."
County Clerk records show tax liens north of $200,000 on the home going back to the 1990s. The lot, on Lagoon Boulevard, was purchased in May of 1973 for $45,000. A bank, Christiana Trust, took possession of the property in July of 2017.
Frank Olivieri, Jr., owner of Pat's flagship location in South Philadelphia, said his family spent summers in Brigantine since 1972.
"I left Brigantine four years ago when I got divorced," he said. "I not only divorced myself from my family, I divorced myself from Brigantine."
Olivieri said he is closing the sale of a lot he owns around the corner, along Beach Cove, on Thursday.
He said his aunt, Pandolfi, has been trying to sell the Lagoon Boulevard home for the last twenty years.
"It's a piece of history going away," Olivieri said, laughing. "Whatever."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.