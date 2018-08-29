PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia say Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks used insider trading tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals.
United States Attorney William McSwain says co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki was paid $10,000 in kickbacks as well as perks like tickets to Philadelphia Eagles games. Kendricks played for the Eagles before signing with the Browns in June.
Prosecutors say Sonoiki was a trader at an unnamed firm. An IMBD profile lists him as a writer on the popular TV series "Black-ish" as well as other movies and TV shows.
Kendricks says in a statement released by his lawyer Wednesday that he's sorry and "deeply" regrets his actions.
He says he "didn't fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades."
A statement from #Browns LB Mychal Kendrick, who has just been charged by the feds for insider trading. Wow. pic.twitter.com/0IEsV6lPTh— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018
A message seeking comment from the federal defender representing Sonoiki wasn't immediately returned.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league is reviewing the situation.
Kendricks was a member of the 2018 Super Bowl champions and played for the Philadelphia Eagles for six years as a linebacker. Kendricks now plays for the Cleveland Browns. The team released a statement via Twitter Wednesday morning saying they are in communication with the NFL league office and added that Kendricks will not travel to their Thursday night game against the Detroit Lions.
Our statement on LB Mychal Kendricks: pic.twitter.com/SJT4RPdo0o— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 29, 2018
