MILLVILLE — The Millville Juniors midget football team is headed to California to play in Snoop Dogg’s National Football Tournament after multiple donations including $5,000 from former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski.
The football team won a Hall of Fame tournament in 2017 in Ohio and planned to go to another tournament in 2018, according to Shermar Collins, who helps with fundraising efforts for the team. But after one of the team’s coaches, Joseph “JoJo” Jones, was gunned down in the parking lot after a football practice in front of athletes, coaches and parents in August 2018, any plans to go to a tournament were diminished.
Last year, Jaworski visited the Millville Thunderbolts to lift their spirits after the shooting and developed a strong relationship with the team, according to a news release.
This year, Collins sent an email to famous rapper Snoop Dogg and his Youth Football League and got a reply inviting the team out to this year’s tournament in Compton, California, in December, but they needed help paying for the trip.
After Jaworski saw on the news that the team needed help paying for the trip, his foundation, Jaws Youth Playbook, decided to help the team get to California.
“Our youth is our future and because of that we must invest in them,” Jaworski said in a news release. “The best way to do this is to provide opportunities for them to grow mentally and physically. Lessons that are learned on the gridiron which are easily transferable in to life. It is amazing to see what these young children can accomplish when we as a community come together to nurture and inspire.”
About 60 people are going on the trip, Collins said, which includes 24 athletes — all between 10- and 11-years-old — and dozens of parents and coaches.
The team needs about $10,000 for airfare, hotel, ground transportation, food and warm-up uniforms for their trip. Collins started a GoFundMe page late last week to raise $6,000. As of Sunday afternoon it has raised just more than $2,200.
He said the team is also holding additional fundraisers to cover the costs.
“There’s been an outpouring of love and support from the community,” Collins said. “Now Ron Jaworski has reached out and has donated $5,000, and it’s just a beautiful thing.”
