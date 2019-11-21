TRENTON — A former Millville police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of using excessive force against two women last year, leaving one with seven broken ribs.
Joseph Dixon, 28, of Millville, entered the plea to two counts of third-degree aggravated assault before Cumberland County Superior Court Judge Robert Malestein, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office.
BRIDGETON — A city man currently waiting for trial in the murder of a 9-year-old was found g…
Dixon, who recently resigned from the department, admitted to purposely, knowingly, or recklessly with extreme indifference to the value of human life attempted to cause or caused significant bodily injury to the two women by using excessive force when arresting them during separate incidents, according to the release.
Authorities did not identify either of the women.
On Feb. 25, 2018, Dixon arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated on West Main Street, according to the release.
The woman repeatedly asked to call her husband and turned to face Dixon twice while he was handcuffing her and Dixon “grabbed the woman around the neck, flipped her over his extended leg and threw her to the ground,” officials said, before dropping on top of her to handcuff her.
He then ignored the woman as she repeatedly told him that he had broken her ribs, that she could not breathe and that she needed to go to the hospital, according to the release, telling her that if she could talk, she could breathe and driving her to the station for breath testing and processing.
A 10-year-old boy shot in the neck during last week’s Pleasantville High School football gam…
Dixon didn’t note her complaints on his investigative report, and indicated on his use-of-force report that no injuries had occurred, according to the release. The woman had seven broken ribs and one had to be removed.
Then, on March 24, 2018, Dixon was responding to a shoplifting call involving a underage boy at a supermarket when the shoplifter’s mother became argumentative because she didn’t have the identification officers requested to release the child, according to the release.
When the woman backed away from Dixon, he “grabbed her upper body with both arms, flipped her over and slammed her down on the floor,” officials said, before dropped on top of her and used pepper spray while handcuffing her, even though there were dozens of people of varying ages nearby, many of whom reacted to the spray.
Dixon took the woman to the station for processing, but her family members called for an ambulance and she was taken to the hospital as soon as she got there, according to the release. She had a bruised hip and burning eyes from the pepper spray.
“These guilty pleas reflect our resolve to ensure that law enforcement officers are held accountable if they use violent force against civilians without justification,” Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said. “When officers use force that has no reasonable relationship to any resistance or threat they face, as Dixon did, they not only injure and traumatize those involved, they do a tremendous disservice to all of their fellow officers who uphold the highest law enforcement standards and work hard to secure the trust of the communities they serve.”
ATLANTIC CITY — A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly robbi…
The investigation was completed by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, or OPIA, with assistance from the county Prosecutor’s Office.
“One of the missions of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is to investigate alleged crimes and civil rights violations by law enforcement officers,” said OPIA Director Thomas Eicher. “Nobody is above the law, and if we have sufficient proof that an officer has committed a crime, we will prosecute that officer as we would any other individual. This former officer will rightly carry a felony record for the rest of his life.”
The plea agreement calls for a 364-day county jail sentence and a term of probation, according to the release. Dixon will also be permanently barred from working in law enforcement and public positions in the state.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 17.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.