Anyone who has been home during the New Jersey lockdown watching cable television could not miss commercials for the romantic dramedy "The High Note," starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson.

"The High Note" will be available to see through video on demand on Friday. Anyone who tunes in will hear songs created by two-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and music producer Rodney Jerkins, who with his brother, Fred Jerkins III, ran the former Darkchild Studios in Pleasantville.

In "The High Note," Ross plays Grace Davis, a music superstar. Dakota Johnson portrays Maggie Sherwoode, who works as Davis' personal assistant, but dreams of becoming a music producer. In the movie, Davis must choose between listening to her heart or playing it safe.

"It was Tracee Ellis Ross' first time ever singing and being in the studio. It was a big, big deal for her," said Jerkins, 42, whose movie soundtrack also will be released Friday digitally. "I told her (when they first met), my job is to make you as relaxed and comfortable as possible."

Jerkins, who has also earned 15 Grammy nominations, has worked with a who's who of pop and R&B stars during the last 25 years, including the late Whitney Houston, Michael and Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Beyonce, Destiny's Child, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Brandy.

Ross is the daughter of Diana Ross, who ranks among the top-five artists of the rock era when combining her hits as the leader singer of the Supremes and success as a solo artist. Ross' daughter is better known as a Emmy-nominated and Golden-Globe winning comedic actress with stints on such sitcoms as "Girlfriends" and "Black-ish."

Jerkins said his work on the 15-song soundtrack was just finished two weeks ago. For Ross' four songs, he created purely electronic versions first, followed by producing the same songs with live instruments. The song "Love Myself" is the first single released from the soundtrack.

Ross was used to be being on movie and television show sets where a person is surrounded by extras and groups of people, Jerkins said.

Ross was unfamiliar with being in a recording studio, which is a more intimate process, Jerkins said. There were times when the only people in the studio were Ross, the engineer and him, he said.

"She is a super hard worker. She is easy to work with," said Jerkins, who added Ross was also hilariously funny in person.

After accepting the role as the producer of the movie's soundtrack, Jerkins was in a meeting right away with executives from the Universal Music Group and its Republic Records division.

In music business, Jerkins interacts business-wise with very few people on a project, just the record company president, the artist and the artist's A&R person, who deals with an act's artistic and commercial development.

With "The High Note," Jerkins dealt with many more people, including the producers, the music supervisor, the actresses and director Nisha Ganatra.

"It was a lot of hustling to meet the dates. Tracee was still doing 'Black-ish,'" Jerkins said.

Jerkins worked hard to make the deadlines associated with "The High Note," but it did not compare to the virtual round-the-clock work he did when he created the soundtrack to the 2003 dance film "Honey," starring Jessica Alba and Mekhi Phifer.

When working on "Honey," there were times when Jerkins was in the recording studio until 2 a.m. and had to be on the movie set at 6 a.m.

The shooting of "The High Note" took place for six weeks from June to mid-July. Jerkins popped onto the set a few times to give advice on such things as whether the actors who played Ross' band looked and acted like musicians.

Jerkins, who has homes in Florida and California, did 90% percent of the work on the soundtrack's songs in his home studio in California and did a couple of sessions in a Hollywood recording studio.

Jerkins is bummed that people will experiencing "The High Note" for the first time in their homes.

"You can't replicate being in a movie theater," Jerkins said. 

