Former police sergeant pleads guilty to ATV theft

TOMS RIVER — A former officer with the Harvey Cedars Police Department has pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of movable property, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Thursday.
Sean Marti, 49, was a sergeant with the police department and as a condition of his plea agreement, he will be required to permanent forfeit any future public employment in the state of New Jersey. Marti was terminated by the Harvey Cedars Police Department, Billhimer said in a statement.
An investigation by the prosecutor's office Professional Standards Unit, In the summer of 2017, Marti became aware of a local resident who wanted to donate an Polaris all-terrain vehicle to the police department or beach patrol.
According to the investigation, Marti accepted the ATV, stored it at him home and used it for his own person use until December 2018 when it was recovered by the prosecutor's office.
Marti is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20.
