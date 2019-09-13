TRENTON – A former senior correctional police officer was sentenced to state prison Friday after being convicted at trial of smuggling oxycodone, marijuana and tobacco to inmates inside Southern State Correctional Facility in exchange for money, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced.
Steven B. Saunders, 51, of Camden, was sentenced to seven years in state prison, including five years of parole ineligibility, by Superior Court Judge Gerard H. Breland in Burlington County, Grewal said.
Saunders was found guilty on July 18 in a jury trial of conspiracy, official misconduct, bribery in official matters, and acceptance or receipt of unlawful benefit by a public servant for official behavior, as well as possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute and distribution of marijuana, Grewal said.
Saunders had been suspended from his position as a senior correctional police officer since his arrest in November 2017, Grewal said.
The state presented testimony and evidence at trial that from March 2016 through November 2017, Saunders conspired with an inmate, Lakovian Shepherd, and the inmate’s girlfriend, Tasha N. Swain, to smuggle drugs and tobacco to inmates inside Southern State Correctional Facility in Maurice River, Cumberland County, Grewal said.
In return, Saunders received bribes in the form of payments made by friends or relatives of the inmates outside the prison, Grewal said. Inmates arranged through their associates on the outside for funds to be transferred to Swain using Western Union, he said.
Swain – under the direction of Saunders and Shepherd – used the funds to pay Saunders and purchase pills, marijuana and tobacco, which she delivered to Saunders to smuggle into the prison. Grewal said.
Saunders charged up to $75 for a pack of loose tobacco and up to $1,000 for an ounce of marijuana, Grewal said.
Saunders was arrested on Nov. 20, 2017, after he met Swain in Evesham, Burlington County, where she gave him 25 grams of marijuana and 17 oxycodone pills to smuggle into prison, along with $1,000 cash Grewal said.
State police stopped Saunders’ vehicle and arrested him with the drugs and cash, Grewal said.
Shepherd, 44, who currently is serving a 10-year prison sentence for distribution of narcotics, pleaded guilty on Feb. 22 to distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, Grewal said. He was sentenced on Aug. 12 to three years in state prison, including six months of parole ineligibility, consecutive to his current sentence, Grewal said.
Swain, 40, of Toms River pleaded guilty on May 9, 2018 to distribution of marijuana. She was sentenced to probation this past July 24, Grewal said.
