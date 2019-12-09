BRIDGETON — Former Vineland police officer Stephen Houbary was sentenced to one year of probation Friday for pleading guilty on Oct. 21 to making a false report to law enforcement authorities, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
By virtue of his guilty plea, Houbary, 46, of Vineland, was compelled to resign from his employment as a police officer with the Vineland Police Department, effective October 4, 2017, the date on which he was indicted, said Jennifer Webb-McRae said.
Because Houbary's conviction was for an offense involving or touching upon his public employment as a Vineland police officer, Houbary was additionally compelled to forfeit future public employment in New Jersey, Webb-McRae said.
Additional charges against Houbary alleging conspiracy, endangering another person, tampering with evidence, obstruction of the administration of justice and official misconduct were dismissed at sentencing, Webb-McRae said.
The state’s investigation established that on March 17, 2016 shortly after 5 p.m., a motor vehicle accident occurred at a farm field on Trento Avenue, Vineland, Webb-McRae said.
A victim of the accident suffered serious head injury when he was thrown off the back of a golf cart driven by Houbary’s co-defendant, Joseph Tolotti, Webb-McRae said. Co-defendant Tomasz Kwintiuk was the front seat passenger, she said.
The accident occurred on a farm field just off of the public highway, Webb-McRae said. Just prior to the accident, Houbary was at an establishment in the company of Tolotti, Kwintiuk and the victim, she said.
Houbary responded to the accident scene, Webb-McRae said.
Shortly after the accident, the victim was placed on the golf cart and driven by defendants to a private residence, Webb-McRae said. This occurred before the police and emergency medical services could respond, she said.
The state’s investigation further established that Houbary made a call to the Vineland police department dispatch at 5:15 p.m. on March 17, 2016 reporting that the golf cart accident had occurred at the private residence, not the farm field, Webb-McRae said.
That evening Houbary told a fellow police officer investigating the golf cart accident that he left the establishment and went straight to the private residence, Webb-McRae said.
Houbary knew he had first gone to the accident scene at the farm field, Webb-McRae said.
Later that evening, Houbary told his superior officer, an investigating police lieutenant, that the golf cart accident occurred at the private residence, knowing that the accident occurred at the farm field, Webb-McRae said.
Houbary provided sworn testimony in court when he pled guilty to the charge of making a false report and testified that when he made the statements to police dispatch, the investigating officer and the lieutenant he knew that the accident did not occur at the private residence, but that the accident occurred at the farm field, Webb-McRae said.
