ATLANTIC CITY — Even though celebrity chief Anthony Bourdain has died, the state wants to make sure residents and visitors remember his affinity for America's favorite playground.
Jeffrey Vasser, the state Division of Travel & Tourism executive director, stood in front of James' Saltwater Taffy Friday on the Boardwalk to announce that the state has created an Anthony Bourdain Food Trail.
Restaurants in this state Bourdain publicized during his "Parts Unknown" series will continue to receive a promotional push through the Division of Travel & Tourism.
Four resort restaurants and one restaurant each from Barnegat Light and Barnegat are on the food trail.
"Anthony Bourdain was someone very near and dear to all of our hearts," said Vasser, who added that some people lived vicariously through his incredible experiences.
The four city food places on the trail are Dock's Oyster House, the Knife and Fork Inn, Tony's Baltimore Grill and James' Salt Water Taffy. Kubel's in Barnegat Light and Lucille's Country Cooking in Barnegat also made the list.
Frank Dougherty, the owner of Dock's Oyster House and the Knift and Fork Inn, said it mattered that his restaurants received exposure through his TV series.
"It was great to have him there and that he recognized both restaurants," Dougherty said "He was actually a really nice guy."
Atlantic and Ocean county restaurants comprise most of trail along with two restaurants from Camden, one restaurant from Asbury Park, Monmouth County; and Fort Lee, Bergen County.
"Several years ago, he had the opportunity to shine the light on his home state during season five of his award-winning TV show 'Parts Unknown.' He could not have been more generous in his praise of New Jersey and the establishments he visited," Vasser said.
The locations on the food trail represents a cross section of offerings that typify of the variety of cuisines that can be found in this state whether it's oysters, stuffed lobsters, cheesesteaks, pastrami sandwiches or saltwater taffy, Vasser said.
"What I find very significant is that Atlantic City is the only spot that has four Anthony Bourdain food stops," Vasser said.
Bourdain's legacy is not only about the 10 restaurants in this state. For him, the man, who created the "Parts Unknown" series, these establishments were meant to be a jumping off point.
"You eat at these restaurants, but then, you venture out to see what else is in that area, and I hope all our visitors will take advantage of that and go out to see what else is being offered, especially in Atlantic City," Vasser said. "I think that would be the best tribute to his legacy."
The Anthony Bourdain Food Trail is the result of the a resolution introduced and sponsored last June by: Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester; Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, D-Burlington; and Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, D-Hudson and was adopted unanimously in January.
The eateries and their appearance on the Bourdain show will be promoted at through the state's website visitnj.org and at various trade show that state representatives will be attending, Vasser said.
