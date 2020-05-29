Despite two named storms throughout the month of May, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has geared up for the 2020 Hurricane Season, which officially begins June 1, with four changes and improvements to the way it conducts business.
The inclusion of a 60 hour forecast between the existing 48 and 72 hour forecast, update to the track forecast cone, as well as using local time for systems in the Eastern Atlantic are all updates for this season.
However, South Jersey officials, both in and out of the meteorological community, agree on what the most impactful change will be for the area.
"For us I truly believe the storm surge inundation graphic will be extremely useful in our evacuation planning and will enable us to pinpoint where we will see the highest surge from an approaching storm system," said Vince Jones, Director, Office of Emergency Management for Atlantic County.
The addition of storm surge forecast graphic, which will represent the peak height the water could reach above normally dry ground, is an experimental new product.
"... (The graphic) this graphic will provide a reasonable worst-case scenario, and people can plan accordingly. And they don't need to think about what datum is being used (such as mean lower low water or mean sea level) since this graphic represents depth of water above the ground," said Joe Miketta, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, who also agreed this was the most important of the four NHC updates.
The changes made for 2020 comes off the heels of meetings between the NHC, based in Florida, and coastal, local National Weather Service offices, such as Mount Holly, who is responsible for all of the Jersey Shore.
"Changes in forecast procedures, products, and services, such as the once scheduled for this year, are usually and outcome from these meetings. However, the NHC and the local NWS offices are in good contact with each other during active events, so needed changes, if any, are often already contemplated and known before these meetings," Miketta said.
The implementation of a 60-hour forecast was another example of this. The NHC has provided forecasts 120 hours, or five days, out since 2001. However, forecast intervals have been at 48 and 72 hours, among others.
"The inclusion of a 60 hour forecast between the already available 48 and 72 hour forecasts point will provide better definition to the forecast path of the storm... In addition, this extra 60 hour forecast point will also include intensity and 34-knot and 50-knot wind... forecasts as well," Miketta said.
Using Superstorm Sandy as the example in 2012, anyone viewing the NHC's 11 p.m. Friday forecast update before the storm's Monday arrival would more clearly be able to pinpoint when the turn to the west would occur. That change in direction occur that Monday morning, 60 hours after that 11 p.m. Friday forecast.
One change that is done every year, regardless of conference calls with the local NWS offices, is the update to the NHC's track forecast cone. The cone represents the probable track of the center of a tropical cyclone. 66% of historical official forecast errors over a 5-year sample fall within the cone.
The size of the track forecast cone is essentially unchanged for the 2020 season. Out of the 8 forecast times used in the past five years (3, 12, 24, 48, 72, 96 and 120 hours), only the 48 and 72 hour intervals changed, with an increase of one nautical mile. One nautical mile is equal to 1.12 miles.
However, dramatic gains have been seen in the track forecast cone since the turn of the century. 96 hour, four day, forecasts are as accurate in 2020 as 48 hour forecasts were in 2000. 72 hour, 3 day, forecasts have the same accuracy as a storm 24 hours did. Forecasts beyond 72 hours out didn't exist until 2001.
"...that (improvements in the track forecast cone) has always been something that we as emergency managers understood," said Jones.
Miketta says that people can expect future NHC improvements to be focused on showing the full range of options a storm may move or change intensity.
"A greater emphasis on probabilistic forecasts will likely occur in the next few years given the huge consequences that can occur with even just a minute error in the forecast. For instance, a track error of just two or three miles can make a big difference for communities near the eye as to whether or not they'll experience storm surge flooding, one of the biggest threats from these storms." Miketta said.
Furthermore, as the NHC, and parent organization the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations' continues to improve hazard communication, expect a more direct connection to residents.
"Social media will be taking on a greater role in keeping the public informed concerning storm movement, intensity, and impact, especially among younger people," Miketta said.
Colorado State University forecasts above average hurricane activity
An above average hurricane season, including an increased risk for a landfalling hurricane is the forecast from experts at Colorado State University.
CSU believes 16 storms will be named in the Atlantic Hurricane basin, higher than the 12.1 average. Of those, 8 are expected to be hurricanes (average is 6.4) and 5 major hurricanes (average is 2.7), with maximum sustained winds above 111 mph.
The forecasted active season also comes with an "above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline," read the report, which was released April 2. There is a 45% chance of an East Coast landfall, much higher than the 31% average.
A weak El Niño was in place during April in the tropical Pacific Ocean. CSU experts believe that El Niño will disappear during the summer and fall. Warmer than average Atlantic Ocean Water and other weather pattern means New Jersey will have to be on higher than usual alert. It should be noted, that the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration has not released its hurricane forecast yet.
Tropical cyclone names rotate every six years. Exceptionally notable hurricane names, such as Sandy, become retired by the World Meteorological Organization. However, no names were retired in 2014, meaning 2020 will have the same list as then.
Arthur - Used
It's the sixth year in a row that a named tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin before the June 1 official start.
Bertha - Used
Tropical Storm Bertha is the second tropical storm or greater storm to have formed in the Atlantic Hurricane basin before the official start June 1. This is only the sixth time since records have been kept in the 1700s that two tropical storm or greater storms have formed before the start.
Even though the official start to the Atlantic Ocean hurricane season is June 1, May has not…
