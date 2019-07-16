WILDWOOD — The Coast Guard responded to a two-boat collision that left four passengers injured on Sunset Lake on Monday.
According to a news release, a good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard about 8:30 p.m.
The recreational boats had five passengers total, and three or four people were ejected from the vessels when they crashed, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard said Tuesday. There was no information available about what led to the collision.
The Cape May station launched a 29-foot response boat that transferred two of the four people aboard, while another two were taken by a towing boat.
The four injured boaters were then transported to Schooner Island Marina, where local EMS were standing by.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.