PLEASANTVILLE — State police arrested four local residents this week they believe burglarized multiple Dunkin’ locations across the state.
Aaqib James, 40, and Altovise James, 40, both of Pleasantville, Rasheedah Blackwell, 40, of Atlantic City, and Naeem Reynolds, 28, of Egg Harbor Township were charged with burglary, theft, criminal trespass, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy.
New Jersey State Troopers linked the group to the criminal activity after a three-week investigation that began with a burglary and theft May 7 at the Upper Pittsgrove Township Dunkin' on Route 40.
Troopers say the suspects made a forced entry through the drive-through window and stole cash. Video surveillance of the incident also showed a black SUV that police believe was involved.
Troopers believe that video surveillance shows the same suspects and SUV at burglaries of several other Dunkin' stores in Salem, Gloucester, Ocean, and Morris counties.
Police said Blackwell is the registered owner of the SUV.
On Tuesday, law enforcement officials executed multiple search warrants in Pleasantville, Atlantic City, and Egg Harbor Township and arrested all four suspects, seizing cash and other items.
Aaqib James and Reynolds were taken to the Salem County Jail and Altovise James and Blackwell were turned over to the Franklin Township Police Department.
