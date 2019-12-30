Peebles stores in Upper Deerfield Township, Pemberton Township, Middle Township and Upper Township are being converted to Gordmans, and will open for business on February 18, according to a press release.
The open positions will vary from store to store, but will include store manager, assistant store manager, sales associate, stockroom associate and more, according to the press release.
Full-time associates will be offered health insurance, a 401(k) savings plan, paid vacation and holidays and 20% associate discount on merchandise, according to the release.
The two brand names are owned by the Houston-based company Stage Stores, Inc.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.