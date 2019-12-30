Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

Peebles stores in Upper Deerfield Township, Pemberton Township, Middle Township and Upper Township are being converted to Gordmans, and will open for business on February 18, according to a press release. 

The open positions will vary from store to store, but will include store manager, assistant store manager, sales associate, stockroom associate and more, according to the press release.

Full-time associates will be offered health insurance, a 401(k) savings plan, paid vacation and holidays and 20% associate discount on merchandise, according to the release.

The two brand names are owned by the Houston-based company Stage Stores, Inc.

