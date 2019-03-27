The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in four South Jersey locations on Wednesday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. The burns will be weather dependent.
Two burns will happen in Atlantic County. Both will be in Mullica Township, on 22nd Avenue and Indian Cabin Road.
One burn will take place in Cape May County. That will be in Woodbine on Freidriechstadt Avenue.
One burns will occur in Cumberland County. That will be in Vineland at the Landis Sewerage Authority.
Furthermore, burns will be taking place in Waterford Township (Camden County) and Woodland Township (Burlington County). These may been seen by residents in The Press' coverage area.
Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25 percent. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.
Wednesday afternoon will see winds under 10 mph west of the Parkway, where the controlled burning will be taking place. Humidity values will be between 20 to 40 percent. Plentiful of sunshine will prevail.
