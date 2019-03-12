The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in four locations in South Jersey on Tuesday. The burns will be weather dependent.
In Cumberland County, two burns will occur. One, in Vineland, will happen at Peaslee Wildlife Management Area (WMA) at Union Rd & Rt 49. The second will be to the east, in Maurice River Township, also at the Peaslee WMA. Burns will be in the vicinity of Estell Manor Rd and Route 49, as well as Hunters Mill Roadd and Weatherby Road.
Two burns will take place in Ocean County, though not in the southern portion of the county. Barnegat and Lacey township will have prescribed burns at the Linden Gun Club and Double Trouble State Park, respectively.
Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels. Tuesday's weather will have gusts 25-30 mph, with humidity values between 30 to 50 percent. The ground has wet been. Year to date, South Jersey is 10 to 24 percent above average in precipitation.
