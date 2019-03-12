Wharton fire aftermath
Buy Now

Stronger trees only suffered damage to the bottom of their trunks after controlled burning was used to help put out a fire at Wharton State Forest in Hammonton that burned about 3,000 acres. Wednesday, August 2

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in four locations in South Jersey on Tuesday. The burns will be weather dependent. 

In Cumberland County, two burns will occur. One, in Vineland, will happen at Peaslee Wildlife Management Area (WMA) at Union Rd & Rt 49. The second will be to the east, in Maurice River Township, also at the Peaslee WMA. Burns will be in the vicinity of Estell Manor Rd and Route 49, as well as Hunters Mill Roadd and Weatherby Road.

Two burns will take place in Ocean County, though not in the southern portion of the county. Barnegat and Lacey township will have prescribed burns at the Linden Gun Club and Double Trouble State Park, respectively. 

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels. Tuesday's weather will have gusts 25-30 mph, with humidity values between 30 to 50 percent. The ground has wet been. Year to date, South Jersey is 10 to 24 percent above average in precipitation. 

Tap to read Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments