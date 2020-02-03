Waves of low pressure will surf across a nearly stationary front for the rest of the week, bringing up to four periods of rain throughout the region.
Our average high temperatures this time of the year are in the low 40s. We’ll start out our morning at just about that, making a light jacket all you’ll need heading outside. It will be a dry start, but the beginnings of a unsettled week ahead will begin later in the morning.
A front will set up shop from northern New England down to Texas. This will meander about the mid-Atlantic during the week. As it does, pieces of energy will ride northward along the front. Four of them should pass, each bringing some rain.
The first two will be weak, though. Light and scattered showers will be present roughly from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. They should mainly only fall in towns north of Route 40.
So, Rio Grande, Sea Isle City and etc. could very well be dry. Outdoor work not very sensitive to the rain will be OK.
Regardless, it will be another mild day. Highs will get into the low and mid-50s, despite the cloud cover.
You won’t need the winter coat Tuesday as temperatures will slowly slide through the 50s and 40s during night, and it should be dry as well. High pressure will build in after that first wave, and you can expect a little bit of clearing.
Eventually, that high pressure system will flip our winds to a cool northeasterly breeze. Temperatures will stay fairly steady in the low to mid-40s during the day. Another piece of energy will ride along the front, which will be south of us by then.
This will split the state in two. Places south of Route 40 should be showery and damp, being close enough to the cold front.
The northern half of the state could very well have a mostly sunny and chapstick-worthy day. Those north of Route 40 in South Jersey will be somewhere in the middle, likely close enough to the high pressure to be dry, but not close enough to see the sun.
That cold front to our south will lift northward as a warm front. Then, we’ll begin a double duo of stronger systems.
A washout will be likely Thursday. Periods of rain, heavy at times, will be likely on a strong southerly wind. Minor stage coastal flooding will be possible during the high tides. Regardless, expect pockets of roadway flooding from the rain. It will be warmer, with a 55- to 60-degree reading likely for many, save for 40s along the shores of the Delaware Bay.
That warm front will then see-saw back south as a cold front and eventually move out to sea. Another storm Thursday night into Friday morning will bring more rain. Afterward, winds will turn to the northwest, bringing in drier, crisper air to kick off the weekend. Temperatures likely will fall through the 40s during the day.
In all, between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain will be likely from these systems. Given the dry pattern, it will mostly be a beneficial rain to us.
