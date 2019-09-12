Four South Jersey fire departments have been awarded grants totaling more than $435,434 through the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
“Our first responders perform invaluable work for their community each day. They risk their lives to protect, save, and serve,” U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd. “The AFG program has helped first responders throughout the country, and I am glad that South Jersey first responders are getting what they need to continue serving their communities.”
The funding includes $225,805 to the Borough of Penns Grove, $66,666.66 to Board of Fire Commissioners of Commercial Township, $107,476.19 to Dorothy Volunteer Fire Company, and $35.485.71 to the City of North Wildwood.
The grant is organized by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration. It has awarded $7.1 billion to first-responder organizations to obtain much needed emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, as well as firefighting and emergency vehicles, and training. The FY 2018 AFG Program will award another $315 million to first-responder organizations that need support to improve their capability to respond to fires and emergencies of all types.
