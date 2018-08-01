ATLANTIC CITY — Harrah's Resort opened sports gambling Wednesday morning with two wagers placed on the New York Yankees.

Alan and Carol Kallman, of Monroe Township, Middlesex County, placed a $25 bet on the Bronx Bombers at 7 to 1 odds to win the 2018 World Series to open the casino's sports book. Alan Kallman said he originally considered placing the bet on the Boston Red Sox since "they're the better team right now" but Carol convinced him otherwise.

"You know the saying, 'Happy wife, happy life,'" Kevin Ortzman regional president for Caesars Entertainment Corp., joked before the Seven Star Total Rewards members placed the first wager.

Immediately after, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra impersonators — played by Kevin Mills and Brian Duprey, respectively — from the Legends in Concert series placed a joint wager of $200 on the Yankees in Wednesday afternoon's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

"I sing 'New York, New York' every night, so it makes sense that I'd bet on the Yankees," Duprey said.

With the opening of the temporary sports book at Harrah's, Caesars Entertainment Corp., now has two Atlantic City casinos accepting wagers. Bally's opened its temporary sports book Monday inside the Wild Wild West Casino. 

Harrah's is the fourth Atlantic City casino to offer sports betting. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa was the first, when it opened the Race & Sports Book on June 14. Ocean Resort Casino, and its sports book partner William Hill, began taking sports bets when the property opened June 27. 

Mark Frissora, president and CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said the company plans to "quickly introduce" mobile and online sports betting in New Jersey.

The sports book at Harrah's featured 32 leather chairs, five screens and six hightop tables in a lounge area just off the casino floor. 

Ortzman said permanent sports books are in the works for both Bally's and Harrah's.

