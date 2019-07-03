Most Independence Day parades are looking fine, and a large number of fireworks displays should go off without a hitch, too. Storm risks do rise heading into the weekend, as the hottest air of the year moves in.
We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and very sticky weather as we start the celebration of America’s birthday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, which will be about 10 degrees above average this time of the year. This will be a part of a rising trend. According to Climate Center, Atlantic City has seen 17 more nights above 65 degrees than in 1970. In terms of rainfall, we will be dry.
However, the mild night will not translate into a hot day. A southeasterly breeze will cap afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Isolated showers will spread to the entire region for the afternoon and evening. Isolated coverage just means it will be very spotty, so many will be dry.
So how about fireworks? I’d imagine more than half will go off without a problem, and nearly all of them will not have to be postponed to another day, just perhaps moved a bit later. Shorts and flip flops will be perfect, with temperatures around 80 degrees.
Overnight, it will feel more like South Carolina than South Jersey. Morning lows Friday will be in the low to mid-70s.
Friday and Saturday will then be nearly the same. That will be hazy, hot and humid with a few thunderstorms around. A warm front will lift to the north of the region, flowing in sultry air from the Gulf of Mexico.
Both days will see isolated morning showers and storms, followed by scattered afternoon activity. The shore will be slightly drier, which is good news for our coastal communities, with more chances of storms Saturday everywhere. Still, it will not be a washout. If you’re barbecuing, going to the water or just taking care of the lawn, go for it. Just keep an eye to the sky. The only activities I wouldn’t recommend are the ones where you need a fully dry day.
Temperatures on the mainland will be around 90. However, with dew points in the sticky low 70s, it’ll feel like close to 100 degrees, and we may get into our first heat alerts of the year. The shore will be in the upper 80s. The evening will be summery, with temperatures failing through the 80s.
A cold front will pass Saturday evening and will slowly sag to our south. A few showers will be present at night. Sunday morning will see spotty showers. However, if you’re returning to your main home Sunday, don’t let the early rain make you pack your bags early. I do foresee a mostly dry afternoon, with highs in the 80s.
Coastal flooding will always be a concern, and that concern has steadily increased in recent…
Finally, the combination of easterly winds Thursday, plus the recent new moon, will put the coastline in minor flood stage for the evening high tides. If you will be driving to or from the islands for fireworks, you may run into additional delays from this, especially as the high tide occurs right after sunset. No damage to homes or structures will be had.
Lastly, happy Fourth of July! I hope it’s safe, and you get to enjoy all of our beautiful lands and water, protected by those who serve our country.
