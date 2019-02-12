A free screening of a new movie which portrays the struggle of drug addiction will take place Tuesday night in Mays Landing.
Amazon Studios has partnered with national nonprofit Center on Addiction to present the special screening of "Beautiful Boy" in twenty cities across the country.
The screening will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Regal Hamilton Commons on the Black Horse Pike.
Feb. 12 is National Day of Action on Addiction. Organizers of the event hope screening the movie will highlight the importance of community engagement, a press release said.