TRENTON – Residents of New Jersey will be able to obtain free naloxone on June 18 at several local pharmacies as part of the governor's initiative to combat the opioid crisis, the state announced Friday.
Gov. Phil Murphy said the free naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug well known by the brand name Narcan, will be available without identification, a prescription or an appointment. Naloxone will be distributed one dose per person on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“The scourge of opioids continues to devastate families and communities across our state, and we must do everything we can to end the opioid epidemic,” said Murphy. “Through this initiative, people who are battling with addiction will be able to receive access to this critical medication and help them get on a path to recovery.”
ATLANTIC CITY — Inside Jogi Discount Pharmacy on Atlantic Avenue, manager Rakesh Kundalia sc…
The one-day distribution is part of a pilot program approved by the New Jersey Board of Pharmacy.
“With more than 3,000 overdose deaths in New Jersey last year, the Murphy Administration is taking action to empower residents to help prevent overdoses,” said New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson. “We are making the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone available for free on June 18 to help New Jerseyans have the tools they need to support their friends and loved ones and to give us every opportunity to save lives and connect people with opioid addiction to treatment.”
Select locations of chain pharmacies such as Walgreens, Rite Aid, ShopRite, and CVS as well as at community pharmacies across the state will participate in the giveaway. People who obtain naloxone during the June 18 distribution day will also be given information regarding addiction treatment and recovery.
