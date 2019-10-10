ATLANTIC CITY — As streets in the city are expected to flood, the Casino Reinvestment Authority announced Wednesday residents can park for free in the Wave parking garage at Mississippi and Fairmount Avenues from 3 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Free parking is available on the second floor and above only. Anyone parking will need to show proof of residency, and parking will be validated at the exit gate.
The accommodations were announced at the request of of the City of Atlantic City’s Office of Emergency Management.
