Is the Jersey Shore really the Philly Shore?
Seems like it at times.
The Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia will be running a free shuttle around Margate on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and giving out free beach towels as well.
It's calling it a "Pop Up Shuttle" as a celebration of the opening of the new hotel at Comcast Center.
Ben Shank, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, said the company was "sharing our version of hospitality with the greater Philadelphia area."
The shuttle's hub location will be Atlantic Avenue and Huntington Avenue, and it will travel between N. Clermont and N. Washington avenues. Vehicles will be branded on the hood and top of the windshield with Four Seasons logos.
The company will do the same in two other Shore towns on July 20 and Aug. 3, a spokesperson said. But locations have not yet been announced.
Follow with #FSShoreShuttle and on Instagram at @FSPhiladelphia.
The 219-room Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center is located atop the 1,121 foot Comcast Technology Center in downtown Philadelphia.
