Summer is drawing to a close. There are some very special sights of the moon to look for these next two weeks. But, before the moon returns from dawn to wash out the evening sky, we can hope for some cooler, clearer nights to enjoy the late summer stars.
And the biggest possibility of all is to enjoy those stars and close-up views of Jupiter and Saturn through some of the biggest telescopes in New Jersey this weekend. Where can you do that? At the South Jersey Astronomy Club’s free skywatch at Belleplain State Forest in northern Cape May County.
A Labor Day weekend skywatch: Most people have a lot of plans for Labor Day weekend. But if you want to add something new, different and truly marvelous to your schedule this coming weekend, just think astronomy.
Weather permitting, the South Jersey Astronomy Club (SJAC) will be holding a free public skywatch at Belleplain State Forest starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday. For more information about this skywatch, including directions and a decision on the weather, you can go to www.sjac.us or call the Forest Office at 609-861-2404. If this Friday evening looks to be too cloudy, the website will announce the skywatch is postponed to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
I plan to attend the skywatch, and both I and various members of the SJAC will give you a guided tour of the constellations and telescopic views of wonders like Jupiter, the rings of Saturn, the Ring Nebula, the Great Globular Cluster in Hercules, the Great Andromeda Galaxy, and many more amazing celestial objects.
Lovely lunar slivers: If the skywatch gets postponed to Saturday, you can be there early to view, very low in the exact due west a very slender sliver of moon. Sunset that day is about 7:33 p.m. and moonset about 8:45 p.m. (but the moon will sink below the treeline of the field at Belleplain quite a bit earlier than 8:45 p.m.).
Saturday evening’s lunar crescent is “waxing” (getting larger in phase). It is visible to us that night about 37 hours after the moment of New Moon — the phase where the moon points entirely its night side toward us and is lost in the glare near the sun anyway.
But if you want to see an even thinner — in fact, much thinner — moon, you can look before dawn Thursday for the lunar crescent that is waning (getting smaller in phase). That moon is only just above the east-northeast horizon at 5:25 a.m., which is about an hour before sunrise. The moon will be higher but in a brighter twilight sky by 6 a.m. How long from new moon will the moon be then? Just over 24 hours. And the points of that lunar crescent will be aimed almost straight up.
More moon sights: Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m. the moon is not extremely low in the east-northeast. If you use binoculars or a telescope about then, you should see some of the stars of the famous Beehive Star Cluster just to the left or lower left of the thin moon. If we leap ahead to next week, we can enjoy the moon not far to the right of bright Jupiter on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 5.
And that evening, the moon reaches its first quarter phase precisely at 11:10 p.m. See if you can note soon after sunset that the moon looks a tiny bit less than half lit. At 11:10 p.m. the moon will be exactly half-lit, the line between its day and night sides appearing perfectly straight from our point of view.
In our next column: We’ll be greeting the harvest moon and the autumn equinox. And we’ll also be previewing the big astronomy events we can look forward to this autumn. Among the special attractions will be a planet crossing the sun as seen from New Jersey for the last time in 30 years and a good, close meeting of the two brightest planets.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.