NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders will discuss the impact the year-long closure of the Atlantic City Rail Line would have on local businesses and residents at Tuesday's meeting.
According to a press release, board chairman Frank Formica is calling for a meeting with New Jersey Transit's Senior Director of Legislation Relations John Del Colle, along with local labor leaders and elected officials to hear from residents affected by the planned rail line closure.
"The Freeholders intend, at the Board’s meeting tomorrow, to demand the NJ Transit meet with representatives of the working people and elected officials to develop an acceptable replacement plan of bus service that will not negatively impact so many lives for such a long period of time," a statement said.
Earlier this month, New Jersey Transit announced it would be shutting down the entire rail line between Atlantic City and Philadelphia for federally mandated safety equipment upgrades. In its place, NJ Transit plans to expand service on bus route No. 554 to and from the Lindenwold rail station in Camden County, which can connect riders to the PATCO rail line into Philadelphia.
The Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Stillwater Building, 201 Shore Road, Northfield.
