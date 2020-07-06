Atlantic County Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica has joined Salmon Ventures as an Associate, the consulting firm announced Monday.
“Frank’s experience and expertise in government and the private sector brings added value to Salmon Ventures,” said Chairman Edward H. Salmon.
Salmon, 77, is a former teacher who served as Millville mayor, a Cumberland County freeholder and was a Democratic Assemblyman from the 1st Legislative District from 1988 to 1991. He was appointed to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities by Democratic Governor James Florio.
On its website, the company said it "provides national consulting services to utilities, government agencies, school districts, higher education institutions, healthcare providers, trade organizations and businesses."
In government services, its clients include Cape May and Salem counties and several municipalities in Cape and Cumberland counties as well as the City of Camden.
“We are thrilled to have Frank join Salmon Ventures. His experience in South Jersey will be highly beneficial to the future of SVL,” said company President and CEO Kim Downes.
Formica joins SVL with over 30 years of private company and public government expertise, Salmon said.
Formica owned and operated his family's Formica Bros. Bakery from 1987 to 2019 and, and before that was Executive Administrator at Resorts International from 1979 to 1987, Salmon said.
In 2019 Formica filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy as the firm was about to turn 100, citing effects of the 2008 national recession, followed by Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and the contraction in the casino market from 2014 onward.
"I am excited to lend my expertise to Salmon Ventures and to work with both private and public entities as I continue my work in advocating for programs that benefit South Jersey residents,” said Formica. “I was pleased with the work that Ed and I undertook recently in supporting the Hughes Foundation and look forward to collaborating on additional projects with the team at Salmon Ventures."
