NORTHFIELD — Jerome H. Irick, of Buena Borough, was appointed Atlantic County's Pinelands Commissioner at the board of chosen freeholders meeting Tuesday, after some members of the public requested the appointment be tabled because the opening had not been advertised.
Irick, an engineer and farmer, replaces Paul Galletta, of Hammonton, co-owner of Atlantic Blueberries. Galletta served on as Atlantic County's Pinelands commissioner for 12 years.
"I'm sure Mr. Irick is a fine nominee," said Jason Howell, of Port Republic, the stewardship coordinator for the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, who asked what the process was in choosing him.
He and Ryyan Grech, policy advocate for the Alliance, asked the freeholders to table the appointment to give more people a chance to be considered, and to allow for a more public selection process.
"I'm going to support this nominee, who has been recommended from the administration," said Freeholder Ernest Coursey, a Democrat. "But two people have raised legitimate concerns. Going forward maybe we can come up with a better process with the administration."
Atlantic County Administrator Jerry DelRosso said the county web site contains information about boards and commissions, where people can submit their names for consideration for future appointments. But the county did not advertise this specific opening for the Pinelands Commission, he said.
Galletta cited business, family and some health issues as his reasons for resiging.
"It was time to step down," Galletta said. "But I am feeling good now."
Irick said he is a 1966 graduate of Clemson University with a B.A. in civil engineering, has been a professional engineer since 1980 and a licensed professional planner since 1992. He also owns 75 acres in Buena where he farms sweet corn, hay and grains, and is the president of the Atlantic County Board of Agriculture.
He does not own land in the Pinelands, he said.
In 2017 the New Jersey Society of Agriculture recognized his farm as a century farm, for being in the same farming family for 100 years, he said.
He is also a delegate to the Farm Bureau and to the Vegetable Growers Association, a Minotola fire commisioner, and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension representative from Atlantic County to the Board of Managers, he said. The Board of Managers is an advisory body to the Executive Dean of Agriculture and natural Resources, according to the Rutgers website.
Rutgers Extension runs the 4-H and Master Gardeners programs, and provides agricultural agents to help farmers with information on the latest scientific methods of farming.
In addition, Pleasantville Council President Judy M. Ward was appointed to the board of the Atlantic County Utilities authority to a term that expires May 1, 2024; and Regina Bell was appointed Atlantic County Division Director for the County Library System effective April 1. Bell had been the assistant director. Former Director Gair Helfrich resigned to move closer to her family, officials said.
Freeholders also welcomed the new Director of Special Transportation, Demetrious Pearson, who starts in the position March 18. He has 19 years in transportation management and logistics, he said.
