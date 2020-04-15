If you have already planted, protect your plants. If you have not done so yet, wait a few days. A freeze warning will be in place for some Friday morning.
The warning will be in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Friday and cover all of South Jersey. A freeze watch went into effect Thursday, but was changed to a warning by the National Weather Service as conditions become more imminent.
Anywhere northwest of a line from Leesburg to Woodbine to Egg Harbor Township to Stafford Township will be at or below 32 degrees for a morning low temperatures. Those elsewhere on the mainland will be 32-35 degrees, with milder temperatures at the shore. For comparison sake, on Thursday morning, most spots in the Pine Barrens were at or below 35 degrees, with a 30 degree reading in Woodbine the bottom (top) spot.
High pressure will still be working in from the colder northwest direction, but after 9 a.m. Frost and freeze issues will be over.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Low temperatures Thursday morning, which was in a frost advisory went below freezing at New Jersey Mesonet sites in Woodbine. Most of the Pine Barrens were below 36 degrees, though, suitable for frost conditions at the ground level.
The reason for these low temperatures is radiational cooling. That is when the heat from the day escapes straight into outer space, not being reflected back down by clouds, mixed back down by winds or kept it in its place by high dew points. The sky will be mainly clear with low dew points Thursday and Friday, especially Friday. Winds will be slightly elevated from the southwest Thursday morning. There is the potential that temperatures stay above frost criteria here, especially in Cumberland County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.