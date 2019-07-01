OCEAN CITY — Call it a win for longtime Ocean City beachgoers.
After much pushback, Frenchy's Fries said late Sunday they are taking a less-aggressive approach to marketing its branded, red-and-yellow umbrellas and beach chairs on Ocean City's beach, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
For some, the summer started with outrage as some took to social media to complain about rows of empty chairs taking up a sizable chunk of the 9th Street beach next to the music pier.
Frenchy's parent company — Adventure Golf South LLP — claimed obscure riparian rights to that stretch of the waterfront, which was confirmed by the city, according to a Philadelphia Inquirer report.
As of Sunday, the company is contracting the work out to Swift Beach Services and will cease setting their chairs and umbrellas up on the sand ahead of time.
"With the lease, the Swifts can concentrate 100% on beach services at this and other locations," a post from the company reads, "while Adventure Golf focuses on its other business ventures."
