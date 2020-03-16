Our newsroom staff is working to report on all aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including trying to answer the important questions readers in South Jersey may have to protect themselves and their loved ones.

This includes updating our site to provide the latest about closings and cancellations, medical updates, actions being taken by your elected leaders and expert advice.

This compilation of frequently asked questions attempts to provide some answers to the most common questions.

If you have more questions, you may submit them at the bottom of this article or to covid19@pressofac.com

What should I do if I think my child, a loved one or I have the Flu, COVID-19 or another respiratory illness?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 80 percent those who might be impacted by COVID-19 would experience what is most like the common cold. To protect others and yourself, you should call your primary care provider or pediatrician for guidance if you or a child in your care has symptoms. He or she can tell you whether you or your child needs to come to the office or other medical setting or have supportive care at home.

Remember, when you are ill, stay home from work, school, and other social settings, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands often, and call your healthcare provider for direction before you seek care.

What can I do to protect myself and my family from Flu, Coronavirus, and other viruses?

The main thing is to stay at least 6 feet away from anyone (social distancing). Regular hand washing also helps a lot for preventing all types of respiratory infections. Use soap and water or 60 percent or higher alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Keep your hands away from your face.

• Stay home when sick, except to seek care. Call your healthcare provider before visiting an office or other medical setting.

• If you have flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, and sometimes, vomiting and diarrhea.

• Practice good self-care by getting enough sleep, exercise, and good nutrition, and managing stress.

Where can people get the most accurate information about coronavirus?

The following sites are providing a wealth of information regarding the presence of COVID-19 as well as precautions you can take to safeguard yourself and family.

- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

- New Jersey Department of Health

- New Jersey Hospital Association

- NJ Coronavirus and Poison Control Hotline at 1-800-222-1222 (1-800-962-1253 outside New Jersey)

• AtlantiCare

Should I go to work?

If you are sick, it is important call your physician and to stay home from work and other public settings. Remain out of work until you are free from a fever for at least 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medications and able to control coughs and sneezes.

Practice and model safe respiratory behaviors for your employees, supervisors, and colleagues and customer. Employers who support this approach can help ensure disease does not spread and disrupt business any further. Additionally, patrons who are sick should refrain from visiting the business. Be an infection prevention steward. Encourage business owners, managers and staff to have alcohol-based hand sanitizing stations throughout the establishment.

Should everyone be wearing masks?

Definitely not. At least not in America, where the government has had time to identify and start monitoring everyone returning from China for symptoms of coronavirus. Those who are at risk of infection are told to stay home until the possible incubation period of the virus passes, and those with the highest risk have been held in quarantine facilities on military bases until the quarantine period passes. This makes it very unlikely that anyone would encounter someone with coronavirus in public.

If everyone goes out and buys a mask or two or three it will put further strain on supplies needed by health care workers who really do need these resources to avoid getting sick doing their jobs. Also, since coronavirus spreads inside large water droplets that land in your eyes, nose or mouth, or when one person touches another, wearing a mask alone wouldn’t necessarily prevent you from becoming infected if someone who was sick coughed or sneezed on you. Masks are actually found to be most effective when worn by those who are sick, because they can catch those droplets and prevent them from moving through the air.

How does coronavirus kill?

It’s like any other respiratory virus such as influenza. Inhaled water droplets with virus particles inside get into the lungs, and your immune system immediately tries to get them out, either my flooding them with mucous that you can cough out or by causing inflammation of the tiny air sacs inside your lungs that are critical for moving oxygen from the air you breathe into your bloodstream. These immune system reactions can be so forceful that they cause a patient to essentially suffocate. But, if you get to the hospital soon enough, there are many modern techniques to reduce inflammation and support your breathing until your immune system naturally fights off the infection.

Why is coronavirus so deadly?

It’s really not. The mortality rate for coronavirus currently stands at about 2 percent, though epidemiologists think that rate will decrease further once they have time to account for all of the infected people who never sought medical care. This is not ebola, which has a mortality rate of around 90 percent.

This is a developing story check back for updates. Post your questions below.