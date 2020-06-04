Friday will continue in the footsteps of Thursday. Expect it to be mostly dry during the daytime, with thunderstorms overnight. The weekend will be a turning point for the airmass, as we say goodbye to the peak summer heat and hello to a more seasonable air mass.
Temperatures on Friday morning will be summery, in the mid- to upper 60s. It’ll actually be a nice morning for a run or a stroll around town, like Thursday morning. When I went out early Thursday, it felt like a morning along the Floridian shores, with balmy air, but also with a breeze that stopped it from being uncomfortable.
Like Florida usually sees, the morning sun will turn to a mix of sun and clouds inland. The shore, aided by a sea breeze, should stay fairly sunny throughout the day. On the southwest wind, high temperatures will get to near 90 around Hammonton. The rest of the inland spots will be in the mid-80s, with upper 70s along the shore. It’ll be a wonderful day to get beach or pool time in .
Thunderstorms will enter the forecast Friday evening. They will move in from the west as a semi-stationary front, which started Wednesday night, and remain overhead.
Between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, the potential exists for showers and storms, particularly about 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Don’t worry about severe weather.
These will be just your run-of-the-mill thunderstorms. If you need to drive, pull over if you get caught in a storm. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the upper 60s, about 10 degrees above average.
Saturday will start with a good amount of sunshine. Then, some clouds will build during the afternoon. That front will turn into a cold front, bringing a broken line of thunderstorms between 3 and 7 p.m. Don’t cancel your outdoor work or plans, unless you absolutely can’t tolerate any chance of rain. However, you may need to run back into your place or off the beach for a brief period of time. Highs will be in the upper 80s again for much of the mainland. Toward the shore will be quite nice, with low 80s.
After the front passes, we’ll clear out the little bit of sticky air we had in the atmosphere. We’ll have a clear night with lows in the upper 50s to about 60, pretty good for leaving the windows open. Sunday will be very comfortable. With high pressure in charge, we’ll see a large amount of June sunshine. Temperatures will be perfect T-shirt weather, with low 70s along the shore and upper 70s inland.
Next week is looking quiet for us. Monday through Wednesday will all be dry. High pressure will pass from the Midwest to Atlantic Canada. Expect plenty of 70s to go around.
