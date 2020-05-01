After a windy and stormy Thursday, Friday will be the transition to a pleasant and seasonable Saturday.
If April showers bring May flowers, what do May showers bring? We will have a couple of showers throughout the day. However, it will not be a washout.
Temperatures will start in the low 50s at sunrise, a mild morning by early May standards. It will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers.
The center of the low-pressure system that brought the heavy weather Thursday will pass through during the day. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, much calmer than Thursday.
The historically low snowfall in the region this past winter meant departments of public wor…
Isolated showers will continue until about 4 p.m. Then, coverage will pick up. Outdoor walks or exercise will be OK for the most part. Afternoon high temperatures will sit on either side of 60.
After 4 p.m., showers will increase in coverage. Expect an even blend of wet and dry time into the evening. Any showers could be heavy, and small hail will be in the realm of possibility, too.
After midnight, we’ll taper the rain coverage down. However, it will not be until just before dawn when I can say all will be dry. Temperatures for Saturday morning will be in the low 50s again.
This mild start will give us a high floor to bounce off of on the thermometer. Early clouds will give way to sunshine by noon. Temperatures will climb into the T-shirt-worthy 60s by noon. Then, during the afternoon, expect much of the mainland to be near 70, with the shore in the mid-60s on a northwest wind. County and state parks will open Saturday, and the weather will match up perfectly with it.
Saturday evening will be comfortable for a backyard fire or letting the breeze roll through. We’ll fall through the 60s and get into the 50s for midnight. You could leave the windows open at night. Lows will be around 50.
Damaging winds possible, mainly along the shore. Mostly dry until a line of heavy rain arrives 4 to 7 p.m. That will last until 9 p.m. to midnight.
Much less windy. A very spotty shower will be around until 4 p.m. Then, the showers become more widespread and last overnight. Small hail will be possible.
Early clouds to sun
Mostly cloudy. Dry during the day, with showers at night.
Showers, likely just in the morning. Breezy from the west.
Partly sunny and likely dry.
Showers
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Sunday will be fairly comfortable. We won’t have all of the sunshine Saturday had, but I do anticipate a dry day. Temperatures will go into the 60s everywhere, even the shore, on a southerly wind.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.