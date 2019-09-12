We will end the week looking just like how we ended last week, though signs will point toward a locals summer beauty for the weekend.
A stiff east-northeast will blow Friday morning, and continue throughout the day around 15 mph.
A crisp, fall high-pressure airmass in New England will combine with a cold front to the south of the region, providing the onshore flow.
The onshore flow will keep temperatures cool and keep us mostly cloudy for the day, with limited peaks of sunshine. It’ll feel a little like last Friday, when Hurricane Dorian passed about 200 miles offshore.
High temperatures will fail to rise above 75 for the day, save perhaps western Cumberland County.
The near-70 degree ocean will have a strong influence on the day.
The cloud cover will remain Friday night, though the winds will slowly diminish and turn to the southeast.
We will just touch minor flood stage in Atlantic and Cape May counties with the evening high tide.
I only expect very susceptible spots to have water. Some of you will need to move your vehicle.
The weekend is trending drier, giving a better prognosis for all of the festivals and events going on. Saturday was never really a question of whether it was going to be dry. We were always expecting a rain-free day. Temperatures will start out in the upper 50s on the mainland to the low 60s at the shore.
A partly sunny sky will prevail for the day. Winds will change to the southwest during the afternoon, giving us the little boost in temperatures needed for a summer day. Highs will hover around 80 degrees, slightly cooler at the shore.
It’ll be a balmy night, seasonable for mid-July rather than mid-September. Dinner outside, the campfire or a stroll on the boardwalk will be great with temperatures in the 70s.
Come Sunday morning, we’ll be in the 60s everywhere.
A cold front will still hobble through the region during the first half of the day.
However, model guidance does trend it even drier. In Thursday’s edition, I said only the mainland would see isolated showers and storms, with the shore dry, and I still stick by that.
As we go into Saturday’s edition, I may take out that rain risk. Regardless, anticipate, at the very least, 90% of your weekend to be dry.
