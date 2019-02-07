A powerful cold front will lasso winter back into the equation as we make our way through the day Friday and into the weekend.
Cloud cover remains as the sun rises on this very mild morning. The strongest part of the warm sector will peak Friday morning, bringing us our highest temperatures. Expect mid-50s for many, hardly jacket weather.
There will be isolated showers as the front passes through. You may see one between 7 a.m. and noon, however, most will wind up dry.
The front passes by midday, and we will flip the switch back to winter. Strong northwest winds at 14-22 mph, with gusts to 35 mph, will move through. Temperatures drop into the 40s for the afternoon and stay there, with wind chills in the 30s. A brighter sky will prevail, though. If you’re going to be away from your closet for most of the day, bring the winter jacket.
You’ll need the winter jacket for Friday night, too. Temperatures will slide through the 30s during the evening.
Winds will remain elevated to bring wind chills in the teens late overnight and into the beginning of Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 20s, seasonable for this time of year.
While 15 mph winds will be the case during the morning, the pressure gradient will weaken during the afternoon as high pressure firmly moves over us.
The result will be copious amounts of sunshine, but it will fail to cut most of the chill. Highs stay in the upper 30s, about five degrees below average.
The light wind and clear sky Saturday night will shoot temperatures down below freezing shortly after dark. Temperatures in the teens will be the case as the sun rises Sunday morning. Expect low teens out in Woodbine (which has been our cold spot recently) with upper teens in Longport and along the shore.
Sunday will then be a very quiet day. We will start with sun, fading behind a few p.m. clouds. Highs will be around 40.
Two pieces of moisture, one coming out of the Northern Plains, and another from the Gulf of Mexico, will meet up in the Midwest. It will then slide east into our region Sunday night into Monday morning.
Temperatures should be cold enough to at least start as snow. I’m actually leaning toward all snow, as northerly air should pull in. Overall, it’s a low impact event for us. However, a messy morning commute does look likely for Monday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.