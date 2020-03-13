Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be away through 3/15. However, you may view radar, satellite and more by going to www.pressofac.com/weather and scrolling down on the page >
A line of heavy rain and wind will be around to kick off the weekend Friday. However, the rest of it will likely remain dry. Friday will likely be the last wintry weekend day of the season.
The main concern Friday will be a cold front and its associated line of heavy rain, or even a rumble of thunder. Spotty showers will fall until about 5 a.m. After that, the line will move in from west to east, lasting until 9 to 11 a.m.
Within this time period, spotty areas of roadway flooding will be likely. Pockets of fog will reduce visibility, too. Winds will be gusty, between 35-45 mph, but it won’t be enough for problems.
Temperatures will be very mild during this time, in the 50s, rising to the 60s.
After the rain ends, winds will flip to the west-northwest and the sun should quickly break out. We’ll get a sliver of time between the sun coming out and the cold air coming in where we will spike to around 70 degrees well inland. The shore will be in the 60-65 degree range. So, spring fever for a little while.
Temperatures should fall into the 60s and 50s for most of the afternoon and then get into the 40s for the evening. If you’ll be out all day long, carry the jacket. It will be a pleasant evening for mid-March, though. Come Saturday morning, temperatures will range from the mid-30s on the mainland to the low 40s at the shore.
Although the Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day parade won’t be held Saturday, the weather will still be pleasant for outdoor work or plans. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s, seasonable for this time of the year. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds.
We’ll then be high and dry, literally. High pressure will stiff arm a rain and snow system from entering. Instead it will go from the Midwest and mid-South to Virginia. It’ll be a cloudy Saturday night, but it should be a dry one. We’ll be in the 40s during the evening, bottoming out in the mid-30s Sunday morning.
Then, cooler air will pour in from Canada. It will be drier air, too, and the clouds will clear out for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s in Hamilton Township, with mid-40s in Harvey Cedars. That’s about five degrees below average and with average temperatures rising may be our last 40-something degree weekend day.
Sunday night may be our coldest night of the season. The clear sky, calm winds and dry air will promote something called radiational cooling, where the heat from the day will escape straight into space. Lows will only be in the mid-20s inland, rising to near 35 at the shore.
Lastly, my sister is getting married Friday, so I’ll be away for a few days. Please join me in wishing her and her husband to be, also named Joe, the best.
Areas of clouds and sun. Spotty showers begin 7 and 9 a.m.
Windy with coastal flooding early. Heavy rain starts at 5 a.m., ending by 11 a.m., with clearing after.
Morning sun with afternoon clouds. Likely dry from a storm system overnight.
Morning clouds to afternoon sun.
Mostly sunny
Periods of rain.
Mostly sunny
